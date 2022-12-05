After a long season of football in Northwest Oklahoma, 11-man coaches have voted on the 2022 Enid News & Eagle all-area team.
At quarterback, Hennessey freshman Titan Hix won by a vote over Fairview's Jax Bernard. Bernard was named an honorable mention.
Hix threw for 2,536 yards, completing 168 of his 307 passes. He threw for 26 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions. Hix also ran the ball well, rushing for 1,052 yards and 18 touchdowns, leading Hennessey in both.
Bernard completed 70.7% of his passes for 2,736 yards and 35 touchdowns, against just six interceptions. He also ran for 336 yards and eight scores. Bernard will lead Fairview into the Class A title game this weekend. Hennessey was eliminated in the first round of the 2A playoffs.
Enid's Luke Rauh and Fairview's Blake Perez gained the most votes at running back.
In a historic season, Rauh ran for 1,879 yards, the second most in a single season in Enid history.and ran for 19 touchdowns, the most in a single-season in school history, as the Plainsmen made a run into the second round of the playoffs.
Perez ran for 1,587 yards on 200 carries and got to the end zone27 times. Perez also caught five passes for two scores.
At wide receiver, Enid's Tykie Andrews, Fairview's Austin Houk and Hennessey's Seth Simunek were nominated.
Andrews broke all of Enid's single-season receiving records with 130 receptions for 1,531 yards and 17 scores.
Houk caught 36 passes for 653 yards and eight scores, with a chance to become a state champion in his senior year this weekend.
Simunek caught 46 passes for 1,060 yards and 11 touchdowns.
On the offensive line, Chisholm's Lucas Easter, Hennessey's Cam Griffin, Regan Sturgill and Antonio Robles join Fairview's Kaden Pettus.
On the defensive line, Pettus, who had 57 tackles , seven tackles for loss and three sacks joins Enid's Omar Penate, Chisholm's Easter and Hennessey's Zack Tillman.
Penate made 71 tackles with 5,5 sacks. Easter had 37 tackles and a tackle for loss. Tillman 32 tackles, a tackle for loss, eight sacks and recovered a fumble.
At linebacker, Enid shad three of the four nominations with Markus Tommy, Carlos Alvarado and Brittian Combs. Fairview's Houk also made the list.
Alvarado, who finishes his career as Enid's all-time leading tackler, made 107 stops this season.
Tommy had 70 tackles and Combs had 120.
Hauk had 63 tackles. 13 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.
At defensive back, Enid's Erik Lewis Jr and Tyson Kennedy were joined by Chisholm's Brandon Taylor.
Lewis, the only senior of the trio, made 72 tackles and had an interception.
Taylor picked off two passes in his first varsity start as a freshman, while Kennedy had five interceptions on the year.
Enid swept the special teams awards as Aidan Robinson was nominated at punter and senior Daniel Real was nominated at kicker.
Real made all 10 of his attempted fieldgoals and 26 of his 29 extra points.
