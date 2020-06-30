After almost two months without in-person worship services, some of Enid’s faithful are rejoicing at the opportunity to once again gather, pray and sing in their sanctuaries.
Haley Batchelder started coming to World Harvest Church after she and her husband got married in 2015, and they have since added a 2-year-old son and 7-month-old daughter to the congregation.
While adults may have rationalized the need to close churches, Batchelder said her son didn’t understand why they had to miss services.
“My son really likes going to his class and seeing his friends,” she said. “That’s really his social experience, and he would ask us, ‘Do we get to go to church?’ and it was hard to explain to him why we couldn’t.”
Like most churches, World Harvest beefed up its already-stout online presence during the shutdown. Batchelder said she and her husband were grateful for the online services, but they didn’t match the power of worshiping together with the congregation.
“It’s different when you’re sitting at home, and my husband and I are trying to sing along with the songs,” she said with a laugh. “The worship experience is very different and much more impactful in person.”
Now that in-person worship has resumed, Batchelder said her family once again can “be in the presence of God and refill.”
“We get sucked dry during the week,” she said, “and Sunday is our day to recharge, and it’s nice to be able to do that.”
Eva Bartley came to Emmanuel Enid as an infant, and has been there most of her life.
Now in her forties, Bartley has continued the generational cycle at Emmanuel, with four children — a 13-year-old daughter, 11-year-old son, and younger daughters, one age 8 and another in pre-K.
Bartley said the church closure left her family feeling disconnected from their extended family at Emmanuel.
“There was a sense of frustration because we have a close community of friends there,” Bartley said. “Not seeing them at church, not being able to visit with people face to face and give a hug or a handshake — that was hard. You can tell a lot about people’s lives by what’s going on in their face.”
Worshiping in the comfort of the living room was more convenient, Bartley said, but also less powerful than attending in person.
“When you have your pajamas and a cup of coffee, it’s a bit different than the more purposeful presence you would have sitting in a pew at church,” she said.
“I think the Body of Christ and coming together in unity to express joy and thankfulness to God is powerful,” Bartley said. “We all have our own gifts and talents in the church. The work continues outside the church, but coming together to share those different talents and gifts is powerful. We all work together, but we all have different roles.”
Bartley said she’s glad to be back in the presence of the faithful on Sunday mornings. But, one positive of the shutdown, she said, was it focused more attention on serving in the community. She said her kids had a chance to perform more service to others, which “is teaching them to be the hands and feet of Christ.”
“I think what we’ve all learned through this is ... our Christian faith is about how we love others, how we treat others and how we minister to others when we leave the church building, and I think that’s something powerful we can take away from this.”
Many families with young children have missed church youth groups and activities. But, not only the young are glad to back in the sanctuary.
Ronnie Jinkens started coming to Emmanuel almost two years ago, when one of his sons brought him to church after he retired from U.S. Gypsum.
Jinkens said he missed the personal connection to God and to Christ’s followers while the church was closed.
“Being there in person — it gives me more of that personal relationship, so I can believe that Jesus died for my sins and rose again so that I can have eternal life,” Jinkens said. “I could watch it online, but it just wasn’t the same. You don’t get as good a connection as you do in fellowship and in the presence of other believers. In fellowship with other believers you gain strength in your relationship with God and with Jesus Christ.”
Asked how it felt to be back in church after the closure, Jinkens responded with one word: “Home.”
