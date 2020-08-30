At first glance, the art of Enid native Josh Stebbins is dark — for some, far too dark.
Images of decay, of exposed bone and death, overlay images of youth and beauty — a cycle of life and death playing out in macabre scenes and dark tones through most of Stebbins’ work.
Stebbins said it’s not unusual for him to “catch flak” for how dark his art tends to be. But, to him, that’s OK. He wants his work to make people think, and to challenge society’s concepts of beauty, and the popular aversion to the natural processes of age and death.
“Life and death are an everyday thing for all of us,” Stebbins said. “People are afraid of that progression from life to death, as our bodies break down, but I think it’s better to embrace that.”
Stebbins’ path to creating art, that calls viewers to wrestle with death itself, started early.
“I started in art really young,” Stebbins said. “I think my passion for it really started when I was 10.”
He wanted to be a comic book artist, but after graduating from Enid High School in 2001 and studying at Northern Oklahoma College, he turned to fine art in hopes of landing shows at art galleries.
“I got caught up in it, and have been doing it ever since,” Stebbins said.
His work is almost exclusively in ink and graphite, black and white — with occasional splashes in shades of a single color, for emphasis and contrast.
Intricate patterns and icons dominate Stebbins’ work, with each element carrying symbolic meaning.
“The research and the idea I am trying to put together, that often takes longer than it does to create the actual piece of art,” Stebbins said. “I think of each piece, as I put it together, as a puzzle. I really enjoy the thought of people trying to figure it out, and a lot of times you have to really dig to find the meaning.”
Looking into the dark imagery of a Hollywood starlet in mid-decay, or a skeleton clinging to the back of a haloed young woman, some have suggested Stebbins must draw inspiration of the chemical variety.
“People think I do tons of acid or something, but no,” Stebbins said with a laugh. “I’m a square — coffee and cigarettes is about as far as I go. I guess you just have to have an imagination.”
Stebbins said his Catholic upbringing gave him a love of iconography, and continues to inspire his recurring theme of duality — “of life and death, darkness and light — and how you can’t have one without the other.”
The cross is one of Stebbins’ recurring symbols, which he said can evoke different emotions and responses from different viewers.
“It’s such an ancient, symmetrically beautiful symbol, and it can represent so many different things to different people,” Stebbins said.
The crown of thorns, skeletons and moths — a symbol of rebirth and change — also recur in his work, but for the ultimate juxtaposition of pain and beauty, cruelty and love, Stebbins often returns to the crucifixion.
A congenital bone disorder also gives inspiration to Stebbins, who draws from his own struggles to capture the inevitable decline and decay of the human form.
“I’ve been falling apart since I was born,” Stebbins said with a laugh. He uses that experience to counter mass-marketed portrayals of youth and beauty, which drive consumers to constantly fight against aging.
Stebbins acknowledged people often have a hard time “wrapping their head around” the competing images of life and death, beauty and decay. And, some dismiss it as too macabre. But, Stebbins said even negative reactions are good reviews for him.
“I think there should be something that touches people — hate, love, anger, whatever — even negative emotion is good, because at least you’re inspiring a reaction, and you’re making people think,” he said. “If art makes you think, and question something about yourself, that’s good.”
Stebbins has had good runs in a number of galleries across the United States, with a predominant presence on the West Coast. His art has inspired many tattoo artists, and one of his designs has been featured on a T-shirt favored by Guns N’ Roses lead guitarist Slash.
For the most part, though, you will find his work on social media, particularly on Instagram, @joshstebbinsart, and on Facebook, Artist Josh Stebbins.
Whatever viewers think of his art, Stebbins said he hopes to inspire a simple philosophy of life: “Just be happy in your life, create something beautiful, be a good person and be humble — that’s it.”
