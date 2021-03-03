When he coached the Enid girls, Gerrett Spears dreamed of the day the Pacers would have a gym of their own.
Spears will see that dream come true when his Kingfisher Lady Jackets (14-8) face Perkins-Tryon at 1 p.m. Thursday in a Class 4A Area I losers bracket quarterfinal at the new Enid High gym.
"I'm excited about it,'' Spears said. "I'm finally getting to coach there. I've contacted a lot of my old friends there and I'm looking forward to seeing everybody.''
Kingfisher, 14-8, lost o Weatherford, 45-30 in the regional winners bracket finals at Kingfisher. Perkins beat Cushing, 68-31 and Bristow, 60-42 to advance.
"We are peaking at the right time,'' Spears said. "The kids have prepared well the last two days. We don't have a lot of kids averaging in double figures but we have six kids who are capable of doing so. You just can't take away one player and expect to win against us. We're a tough matchup.''
Emily Myers is averaging 11 points a game in the playoffs for KHS.
Clinton and Harding Prep play in the other losers bracket girls game at 6.
John Marshall plays Weatherford at 3 and Clinton meets Newcastle at 8 in boys losers bracket action.
At Hennessey, Alva's boys (15-10) face Cascia Hall (8-8) in a losers bracket game at 3. OCS faces Star Spencer at 8 in the other boys game. The winners play at 3 Friday.
The Goldbugs had a six-game winning streak snapped by Crossings Christian, 55-39 in the regional finals. Austin Reed is averaging 14.3 points in the playoffs.
"The kids are playing pretty good right now,'' said Alva coach Shane Feely. "We just have to go out and execute defensively well enough to give us a chance.''
Cascia Hall won three games in the regional losers bracket at Kellyville last week.
"They don't have any headtoppers so we physically match up well with them,'' Feely said. "The kids aren't satisified with just being in area. We are very committed to continue to play.''
Girls losers bracket games pit Chandler and Prague at 1 and Perry and Metro Christian at 6.
At Stride Bank Center, Fairview and Watonga face elimination games.
The Yellowjacket boys, 12-13, face Boone-Apache, 6-12, at 8. The winner faces the Morrison/Amber-Pocasset winner at 3 Friday. Fairview is coming off three wins in the losers bracket at regionals. Boone-Apache fell to Hennessey, 55-38 in its regional winners bracket final.
The winner will play the Morrison/Amber-Pocasset winner at 3 p.m. Friday.
Watonga,12-5, faces Stroud, 17-6 at 6. Winner will meet the 1 p.m. winner between Luther and Mounds at 1 p.m. Friday.
Watonga beat Sayre, 37-20 in the regional losers bracket finals. Stroud fell to Amber-Pocasset, 46-37 in its regional winners bracket final.
Kingfrisher's boys (EHS gym), Hennessey's boys (Stride Bank Center) and Chisholm's girls (Hennessey) will be playing in winners bracket finals and a state tournament berth Friday.
