ENID 10, PUTNAM CITY 5
Enid 321 201 1 — 10 14 3
Ponca City 000 002 3— 5 6
WP: Maddy Withey 7.0, 6 H, 2 3 ER ERA
Enid — Withey 2-5 Henry 3-3 (single, double triple), Robinson 1-2 (double), Williams 1-2, Stuber 1-2, Bezdicek (double), Stewart (double)
PIONEER 11, DRUMMOND 1
Drummond 010 0xx x — 1 1 4
Pioneer 140 6xx x — 11 10 0
WP — Trumbley 4.0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 7 SO, 2 BB; Pioneer — Trumbley 3-3, 1 RBI; Meyer 2-3, 2 RBI; Stephens 0-1; Booth 2-3, 2 RBI; Cantrell 1-3, 1 RBI; Harding 0-2; Nation 0-1; Real 1-3, 3 RBI; Peace 1-2; Drummond — K. Spring 0-2; Buchanan 0-2; E. Spring 0-1; Kirchner 1-2, 1 RBI; Ryel 0-2; Fleer 0-1; Emmerson 0-1; Mann 0-1;
