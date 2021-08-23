BIXBY 10, ENID 3
Bixby 000 332 2 — 10 9 2
Enid 201 000 0 — 3 4 6
WP — Withem 7 innings, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks. LP — Withey, 6 innings, 8 H, 9 R, 1 ER, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks. Bixby — Daniel, sacrifice; Funck, 1-for-5, 2 runs scored; Withem, 1-for-4, 2 runs scored; Stephens, 2-for4, run scored, double, 4 RBI; Galliart, 2-for-3, run scored, RBI; Mercer, 1-for-2, run scored, RBI; Biggs, 2-for-4, RBI; Swank, run scored; Cozort, run scored. Enid — Robinson, run scored; Patterson, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored; Henry, 2-for-2, RBI; Criss, 1-for-2
