ENID 4, PC NORTH 3
PC North: 000 000 3 — 4
Enid: 000 220 x — 3
WP — Withey Enid — Withey 1-3 (triple); Patterson 1-3 (double); Bezdicek 1-3 (single); Robinson 2-3 (double, single); Revels 1-2;
PIONEER 15, OCA 3
OCA: 003 xxx x — 3 1 1
Pioneer 339 xxx x — 15 5 1
WP — Peace 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 7 SO, 3 BB; Pioneer — Trumbley 0-1; Meyer 0-1, 1 RBI; Booth 0-2, 1 RBI; Cantrell 2-3, 1 RBI; Harding 1-1; Nation 1-2, 2 RBI; Peace 1-1, 1 RBI;
