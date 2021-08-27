PIONEER 7, SHIDLER 0
Shidler 000 000 0 — 0 1 3
Pioneer 330 010 x — 7 10 1
WP — Katelyn Trembly, 7 innings, 1 H, 0 R, 16 strikeouts, 0 walks. LP — Wehart, 2 innings, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 strikeout, 1 walk. Shidler — M. Murphy, 1-for-3, triple. Pioneer — Katelyn Trembly, 2-for-4, run scored; Morgan Meyer, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, RBI, double; Aspen Stephens, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored, RBI, double; Allie Booth, 1-for-2, 2 RBI; Brooklyn Cantrell, 1-for-3; Alissa Harding, 1-for-3, run scored; Emma Nation, 1-for-3; Gracie Peace, 1-for-3, run scored
