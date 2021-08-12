PIONEER 8, FAIRVIEW 0
Fairview 000 000 0 — 0 3 4
Pioneer 212 210 0 — 8 12 1
WP: Trumbley 7 IP, 12 SO, 0 ER; Pioneer — Booth 3-4 (double, double), 3 RBI; Trumbley 2-5 (double); Meyer 4-5 (double, double), 3 RBI;
Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 12, 2021 @ 11:38 pm
Funeral services for Thomas C. "Tom" Brown, 91, Enid, are 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Cedar Ridge Wesleyan Church. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
Graveside services for Keith Lynn McKinney, 66 Enid, will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 13, 2021, in the Enid Cemetery Chapel. Keith was born April 16, 1955, and passed away August 10, 2021. Online guestbook at www.andersonburris.com.
The Memorial Services celebrating and honoring the life of Johnie Lee Coulson, 75, of Enid, are pending. Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family online at www.EnidCremation.com.
