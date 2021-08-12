PIONEER 8, FAIRVIEW 0

Fairview 000 000 0 — 0  3  4

Pioneer 212 210 0 — 8  12  1 

WP: Trumbley 7 IP, 12 SO, 0 ER; Pioneer — Booth 3-4 (double, double), 3 RBI; Trumbley 2-5 (double); Meyer 4-5 (double, double), 3 RBI;

