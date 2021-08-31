STILLWATER 11, ENID 1
Enid — 001 0 — 1 3
Stillwater — 370 1 — 11 11
Enid — Patterson 2-3; Robinson (single)
A Memorial Service for Jesse James Donaldson, 47, Enid, will be 2:00 pm, Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Imo Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.ladusauevans.com.
Service for Inez A Suderman, age 83, of Enid is Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 11:00 am at Bible Mennonite Brethren Church, Cordell. Burial in Bible Mennonite Brethren Church Cemetery, Bessie, under direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
July 31, 1929 - August 28, 2021 The memorial service for James Lambke, 92-year-old Enid resident will be announced at a later date. Service is under the direction of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home.
