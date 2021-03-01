Enid's soccer teams will open the season Tuesday with a girls-boys varsity doubleheader. The girls will kick off at 6, followed by the boys at 8.
"We are absolutely pumped,'' said Enid coach Craig Liddell. "We have had some major distractions, but the kids have been awesome and the coaching staff has put together some nice groups.''
Liddell said he doesn't know much the Putnam City girls, but the Pirates are expected "to be a strong group.''
'It's going to be two good matchups,'' Liddell said. "We're going to have to be good right off the bat. It's almost been a year since we have played so everyone is buzzing about tomorrow.''
Enid's had much of its preseason scheduled canceled because of weather, but the school did have its annual varsity-alumni game Saturday.
"We had some good players come back and our (current) kids went toe to toe with them,'' Liddell said. "This group is playing with a lot of confidence and they trust in what we're trying to do. I think we will have a good result tomorrow night.''
Both EHS teams were 3-1 when the soccer season was halted a year ago because of Covid 19.
"Everyone is in the same boat,'' Liddell said. "We don't make excuses, we find solutions. We're in a good place. The kids had a good summer and a good fall. They have invested themselves all year. We're hitting the ground running.''
Two Pacers — Judith Huerta and Mia Yearin — signed letters of intent with Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa last month.
EHS will host Lawton Eisenhower Friday with the girls at 6 and boys at 8.
