This column first appeared Oct. 1, 2010.
What did all of these famous (and sometimes infamous) people — Mozart, Beethoven, George Washington, Andrew Jackson, Abraham Lincoln, Joseph Stalin, mobster Lucky Luciano, Sitting Bull, King Ramses V of Egypt, Tsar Peter II of Russia, King Louis XV of France, author Mary Shelley and Mary, Queen of Scots — have in common?
No, all weren’t left-handed, born out of wedlock or conceived under the sign of Aquarius.
However, all were stricken with smallpox at some point in their lives.
The Black Death, cholera, typhus, AIDS, Spanish Flu, Malaria — all these deadly diseases rank as the worst in civilization’s recorded history. Most have been with us since before the Christian era, probably as far back as 3,000 B.C.
Yet, as bad as all these scourges of mankind have been, and continue to be, none hold a candle to smallpox.
During the American Revolutionary War, 130,000 colonists died from the disease.
In the 20th century alone, smallpox is blamed in the deaths of more than 300 million people worldwide, and in U.S. history nearly wiped out the native inhabitants of the Americas when it was introduced by Europeans upon landing in the New World.
In the 1700s, an estimated 60 million Europeans, including five reigning monarchs, died from the disease. Up to 35 percent of those infected, including 80 percent of children under 5, died from smallpox. A third of survivors became blind.
Historians now believe smallpox, along with other diseases introduced into the New World during the exploration of the Americas by Spanish, English, French and Portuguese explorers, killed up to 95 percent of the native populations, and may have been responsible for wiping out the Aztec and Incan empires.
I rest my smallpox case.
So, if you lined up every American who was born prior to the early 1970s, rolled up their sleeves and looked at their upper arms near the shoulder, you would find a tell-tale smallpox scar residing there.
I certainly remember my smallpox inoculation while in Waukomis Elementary School. Nurses came in, pricked my upper left arm several times with a needle laced in a cowpox-like live virus, covered it with a little plastic bubble and taped it on, helping in the march to eradicate the scourge of mankind.
I remember it itching like fire, scabbing over and leaving a heck of a raised scare on my arm. It’s still there, although over the years the lump pretty much has been replaced by a small but still distinctive reminder.
Smallpox may have been the most contagious disease in world history, with the deadlier form called Variola major.
It is characterized by acute onset of fever, chills, headache, nausea and vomiting, along with severe muscle aches.
A rash follows, spreading across the body in progressions of puss-filled raised bumps that crust, scab and fall off after about three weeks, leaving a pitted scar. And, for all of history’s medical acumen at treating diseases, there is no known treatment for those contracting the disease ... other than through inoculation and prevention.
And while smallpox has raged over the earth for thousands of years, medicine did find a way to end its scourge.
Smallpox was contained across the world about 1977, and to this day is the only human infectious disease to completely have been eradicated from nature. The World Health Organization, on May 8, 1980, officially declared smallpox eradicated.
However, smallpox still is with us, but under lock and key — as if that made any of us safer from this insidious disease.
Janet Parker, an English medical photographer, was exposed to smallpox as a result of a laboratory accident in September 1978 — the last person to have died from the malady. Today, some samples remain in labs in Atlanta and Moscow. If and when scientists destroy the samples, the smallpox virus will become the first life form intentionally eliminated from the face of the earth.
Smallpox, as well as other diseases, played a major role at the time of the founding of the United States.
George Washington, the father of our country and its first president, contracted smallpox in 1751, and suffered from bouts of other diseases, including diphtheria, malaria and tuberculosis. Indeed, smallpox left Washington’s skin scarred for life.
Later, as Commander in Chief of the Continental Army, Washington took the unprecedented step of insisting no recruit could join the army until he had been vaccinated against smallpox.
That the man who was first in war, first in peace, first in the hearts of his countrymen was able to overcome these afflictions — and thrive — is a testament to his singular greatness.
How would history indelibly have been altered had he, or any number of other noted figures from history past, succumbed to the scourge of mankind?
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
