Slow pitch regionals
Class 6A Regional —Tuesday — 1 p.m. — Enid at Southmoore (best 2 out of 3)
Class 5A
At Cushing
Thursday — Game 1, Cushing vs. Berryhill, 1; Game 2, Chisholm vs. Perkins-Tryon, 2:15; Game 3, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (winner to state), 3:30; Game 4, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4:45; Game 5, Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser (winner to state)
Class 2A
At Binger Oney
Thursday — Game 1, Binger-Oney vs. Fort Cobb-Broxton, 1 p.m.; Game 2, Kremlin-Hillsdale vs. Sterling, 2:15; 2:15; Game 3, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (winner to state), 3:30; Game 4, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4:45; Game 5, Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser (winner to state)
At Kiowa
Thursday — Game 1, Kiowa vs. Woodland, 1; Game 2, Covington-Douglas vs. Stuart, 2:15; 2:15; Game 3, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (winner to state), 3:30; Game 4, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4:45; Game 5, Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser (winner to state)
