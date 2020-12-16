Bennie’s Barn is inviting the public to enjoy hay rides, meet the horses and enjoy games, crafts and food, during Sleigh Rides with Santa.
The seventh-annual Sleigh Rides with Santa, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at 4914 E. Rupe, will look a little different this year because of COVID-19 precautions, with all activities moved outside.
But Chip Baker, executive director of Bennie’s Barn, said there will be plenty of opportunities for family fun Saturday, giving families an opportunity to get out and enjoy the activities while many indoor holiday events are canceled.
Activities will include a bounce house (weather permitting), a calf and goat in a petting and feeding space, crafts, sleigh rides, and an “Imagination Station,” featuring large foam building blocks, sponsored by Sooner Success.
Admission is $5 per person, which includes all activities. Sandwiches will be sold separately during the event.
Baker said Sleigh Rides with Santa started as a way to introduce the facility, its horses and therapeutic riding programs to the Enid community and is typically one of the larger fundraisers of the year for Bennie’s Barn.
This year, Baker said the event takes on extra importance, as COVID-19 forced the cancellation of previous events during the spring and summer.
Due to health concerns, Bennie’s Barn had to cancel a golf tournament and gala earlier this year, as well as a haunted hayride event for Halloween. Those canceled fundraisers put Bennie’s Barn $50,000 behind its budget for this year.
Baker and his staff are hoping to close that gap by raising at least $20,000 with Sleigh Rides with Santa.
Bennie’s Barn was founded in July 2014 in memory of Bennie Mullins, who served the Enid community as passionately as the organization named in her honor. By encouraging appropriate interaction with the horses, riders, volunteers, instructors and students develop the skills required to build meaningful relationships.
For more information, contact Chip Baker at (580) 548-7258 or email benniesbarnenid@gmail.com. Donations can be made online at www.benniesbarn.org or by mail to 4914 E. Rupe, c/o Bennie’s Barn, Enid OK 73701.
