Skeltur Conference Tournament

Games on Friday, Aug. 13.

at Garber High School

Pioneer vs Cimarron, 1 p.m.

Garber vs. Dover, 2:30 p.m.

at Covington-Douglas High School

Waukomis vs. Drummond, 1 p.m.

Covington-Douglas vs. Pond Creek-Hunter, 2:30 p.m.

