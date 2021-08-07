Skeltur Conference Tournament
Games on Friday, Aug. 13.
at Garber High School
Pioneer vs Cimarron, 1 p.m.
Garber vs. Dover, 2:30 p.m.
at Covington-Douglas High School
Waukomis vs. Drummond, 1 p.m.
Covington-Douglas vs. Pond Creek-Hunter, 2:30 p.m.
Service for Dorothy Epp is Sunday, August 8, 2021, 2 p.m., Crosspoint Church, formerly EMB, 2500 N Van Buren, Enid, Oklahoma. Service arrangements are under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. www.ladusauevans.com
Celebration of life services for Betty, 61, will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 9, 2021, at Garriott Road Church of Christ with Gene Long officiating. Arrangements are under the guidance of the Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service. www.stittsworthfuneralservices.com.
