Skeltur Tournament
Semifinals
DRUMMOND 12, GARBER 6
Drummond 220 301 4 — 12 5 4
Garber 140 001 0 — 6 6 7
WP — Ehardt, 5 2/3 innings, 5 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks. LP — Steinert, 4 innings, 4 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 7 strikeouts, 7 walks. Drummond — B. Longpine, 1-for-2, 3 runs scored, double; Arnold, 1-for-4, 3 runs scored, RBI; A. Longpine, 1-for-4, 3 runs scored; Kapke, 1-for-3, 3 runs scored; Salinas, 1-for-3, 2 RBI. Gerber — Martin, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, double; Bennett, 2-for-3, run scored, 2 RBI; Chester, 1-for-4, RBI; Steinert, 1-for-4; Schovanec, run scored; David Nagel, 1-for-4, run scored; Silvers, run scored
Consolation Semifinals
WAUKOMIS 15, CIMARRON 0
Waukomis 007 26 — 15 8 1
Cimarron 000 00 — 0 2 6
WP — Hines, 5 innings, 2 H, 0 R, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks. LP — Lamb, 3 1/3 innings, 6 H, 9 R, 1 ER, 10 strikeouts, 3 walks. Waukomis — Terrel, 3 runs scored; Wilson, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored; Wieden, 2-for-3, 3 runs scored, grand slam home run, 5 RBI; Doersom, 2-for-4, run scored; Ives, RBI; Hines, run scored; Vanover, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored, RBI; Jones, 1-for-3, run scored, home run, 3 RBI; Woodruff, 1-for-1, run scored, RBI, triple. Cimarron — Poage, 1-for-2; Andrew, 1-for-2
