Oklahoma and Texas’ move to the Southeastern Conference is nearly official.
The SEC announced Thursday that its presidents and chancellors unanimously voted to formally extend membership invites to OU and Texas. The vote paves the way for both teams to officially depart the Big 12 for their new conference home.
If both teams accept the invitation, they will become official SEC members on July 1, 2025, according to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey’s statement after Thursday’s vote.
While it was expected that the SEC would get the 11 votes it needed to formally invite OU and Texas, it became clear Wednesday night that the vote would be unanimous after the Texas A&M board of regents recommended its president to vote yes.
“Today’s unanimous vote is both a testament to the SEC’s longstanding spirit of unity and mutual cooperation, as well as a recognition of the outstanding legacies of academic and athletic excellence established by the universities of Oklahoma and Texas,” Sankey’s statement read. “I greatly appreciate the collective efforts of our Presidents and Chancellors in considering and acting upon each school’s membership interest.”
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby issued a statement in response to the SEC’s vote, expressing “disappointment” and “concerns” about the process.
“Today’s SEC announcement reaffirms that these plans have been in the works with ongoing discussions between the parties and television partners for some time,” the statement read. “We are disappointed these discussions went as far as they did without notice to, or inclusion of, other Big 12 members.
“Despite our concerns for the process and for the overall health of college athletics, we will do everything possible to make sure that the student-athletes at both universities enjoy an excellent experience throughout the remaining four years of their participation and competition in the Big 12 Conference.”
The move could become official as soon as Friday.
Both OU and Texas’ board of regents will hold special meetings on Friday and are expected to vote on joining the conference. It’s widely expected that both teams will accept the SEC’s offer to join the conference.
The OU regents will be joined by OU president Joe Harroz and OU athletic director Joe Castiglione at Friday’s meeting. The meeting will be held in-person and is open to the public and is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the university’s Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City. The regents are expected to immediately enter executive session for discussion before coming back to the public meeting.
If accepted, the only remaining question will be when both teams officially depart the Big 12.
OU and Texas released joint statements that stated their intentions to remain in the Big 12 through the expiration of the grant-of-rights agreements in 2025. However, multiple reports indicate it’s not likely both teams will play out the remaining four years.
But the legal implications of OU and Texas’ move came to the forefront Wednesday after Bowlsby sent a cease and desist letter to ESPN, the media network that holds the television contracts with the conference through 2025.
In the letter, Bowlsby alleged that ESPN has taken actions that would harm the Big 12 and “result in financial benefits for ESPN”, and asked for the network to cease and desist all actions that may harm the Big 12’s remaining eight members. He also implied that ESPN played a role in OU and Texas’ recent announcements that they intend to leave the conference for the SEC.
ESPN sent a letter back to Bowlsby denying the accusations.
“The accusations you have made are entirely without merit,” the statement read. “Apart from a single vague allegation that ESPN has been ‘actively engaged in discussions with at least one other’ unnamed conference, which ESPN disputes, your letter consists entirely of unsubstantiated speculation and legal conclusions. To be clear, ESPN has engaged in no wrongful conduct and, thus, there is nothing to ‘cease and desist.
“We trust this will put the matter to rest.”
Based on Big 12 financial reports from 2019 and 2020, a buyout for both OU and Texas to leave the conference early would equal around $74 million each, The Norman Transcript previously reported.
The buyout amount for both teams would increase if another Big 12 school challenges, “by legal action or otherwise”, that a withdrawing member or an outside entity attempted to interfere with the Big 12’s enforcement of the grant-of-rights agreement, per conference bylaws.
So if the Bowlsby and ESPN conflict continues to progress, it could have an impact on whether OU and Texas can join the SEC earlier than 2025.
