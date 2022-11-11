The Enid school board will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Enid Public Schools administration building.
The Enid High School Softball Team will be recognized for being the 6A Academic State Champions. Tykie Andrews will also be congratulated for his football accomplishments during the past season.
A proclamation will be made of Nov. 13-19, 2022 being American Education week. Student representatives will be present from Monroe, Longfellow, EHS,and Lincoln schools.
Enid Public Schools’ United Way Campaign winners will be recognized as will EEA Poster Contest winners. The Rainbow girls will be appreciated for their donation to Enid schools.
Thanksgiving break this year will be Nov. 21-25, 2022. The board will discuss the plan for bad weather.
