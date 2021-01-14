Saturday prep basketall schedule
County — Covington-Douglas at Dover, Drummond at Pioneer, Lomega at Kremlin-Hillsdale
Area — Alva at Blackwell, Cherokee at Ringwood, Timberlake at Canton, Watonga at Okarche
Saturday prep basketall schedule
County — Covington-Douglas at Dover, Drummond at Pioneer, Lomega at Kremlin-Hillsdale
Area — Alva at Blackwell, Cherokee at Ringwood, Timberlake at Canton, Watonga at Okarche
Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads
Campbell is a former sports writer and current part-time writer for the News & Eagle, enidnews@enidnews.com.
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Sports? Send an email to daver@enidnews.com.
Graduate of Oklahoma City John Marshall (1972) and University of Oklahoma. Been at News & Eagle since June 19, 1978. Previously worked at Oklahoma Journal, Midland, Texas Reporter & Telegram, Norman Transcript, Elk City Daily News
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
CLINTON - Regis (Rex) Leon Dahlin, formerly of Enid, passed away Jan. 11, 2021, at Grace Living Center, Clinton. He was born June 19, 1931. Private family services are pending.
ENID - The services celebrating and honoring Paul Roberts, 85, will be held 10:00 A.M. today in the Waukomis Christian Church under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.