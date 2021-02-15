Due to extreme winter weather and hazardous road conditions throughout our distribution area, the Enid News & Eagle will only publish a digital e-edition on Tuesday. There will not be a printed newspaper.
All subscribers who have activated their digital accounts will have access to articles and PDF pages at enidnews.com.
Our customer service department will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. You can call (580) 548-8114 or (580) 548-8152 to activate your digital account.
“All of Oklahoma is gripped in this unrelenting extreme weather pattern, and some of the coldest temperatures of this weather event are expected Monday night into Tuesday morning here in Northwest Oklahoma,” publisher Cindy Allen said.
“We encourage our subscribers to activate their digital accounts, particularly for times like this,” Allen said. “It is definitely an unusual step for us to halt carrier delivery, but with deteriorated road conditions and unsafe access to many places in our distribution area, we made this decision. We will continue to monitor the weather and roadways to keep you updated on any future delivery delays. We will update Facebook and use our texting service to keep you informed of weather impacts on our area. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.”
