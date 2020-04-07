RSVP doubled the size of its monthly food box distribution for seniors in need Monday, in hopes of limiting seniors’ public exposure and ensuring they have adequate food supply during the coronavirus pandemic.
The program, which came to Enid six years ago through a U.S. Department of Agriculture effort managed by Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, gives out 288 boxes of canned goods and food staples each month — the largest such distribution in the state, said RSVP of Enid Executive Director Christy Baker.
The first Monday of each month, people who are at least 60 years old, whose household income is less than 130% of the poverty level, can receive a 40-pound box of food, provided by Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.
Regional Food Bank delivers the food on pallets to Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma, at 701 E. Maine. Volunteers from Tools Plus then pick up the pallets in the beds of their pickup trucks and deliver the food to the senior center, where it is unloaded by supervised inmate trustees from Garfield County Detention Center.
Baker said there’s a significant amount of logistics involved in making that happen each month. But, doubling the size of the distribution, while limiting recipients’ exposure to volunteers, required a lot more coordination.
Board members, longtime RSVP volunteers and a few new hands turned out Monday to pull off the distribution, with almost 600 commodity boxes to be handed out in a drive-through process.
Enid Police Department and Garfield County Sheriff’s Office provided traffic control and manpower to help keep two lines of traffic flowing through the distribution, from 10 a.m. until mid-afternoon.
Baker said the commodity box program was started to make sure people who receive Mobile Meals during the week have staple food products to get them through the weekends. That’s especially important now, she said, when the elderly and poor are more isolated than ever.
“We want to make sure people who are physically, financially or transportation limited still have access to these boxes,” Baker said.
In addition to the drive-through distribution on Monday, Baker said volunteers also will be making mass distributions of the food boxes to area senior independent living apartment complexes.
For anyone wanting to help keep Mobile Meals going during the pandemic, Baker said monetary donations are needed.
“There is a significant increase in demand,” Baker said, “and with that, there’s a significant increase in demand for donations.”
To volunteer or request assistance, call RSVP of Enid at (580) 233-5914.
To donate to RSVP, to help cover the increased cost of the program’s increasing services during the coronavirus pandemic, visit the “Donate” tab at https://www.rsvpenid.org.
