Class 3A
Kingfisher (6-4, 4-3)
28.1 points per game
27 points allowed per game
Last five games: 2-3 (L2)
vs.
Plainview (7-3, 6-1)
36 points per game
17.5 points allowed per game
Last five games: 4-1 (W3)
Class 2A
Alva (4-6, 3-4)
22.4 points per game
27.7 points allowed per game
Last five games: 3-4 (W2)
vs.
Crossings Christian (8-2, 6-1)
35 points per game
14.4 points allowed per game
Last five games: 5-0 (W6)
Class A
Cordell (3-6, 2-4)
17.6 points per game
28.6 points allowed per game
Last five games: 2-3 (L1)
vs.
Fairview (10-0, 7-0)
40.8 points per game
14.3 points allowed per game
Last five games: 5-0 (W10)
Class B
Cherokee (3-7, 2-3)
17.4 points per game
36.4 points allowed per game
Last five games: 2-3 (L2)
vs.
Laverne (8-0, 5-0)
49 points per game
16 points allowed per game
Last five games: 5-0 (W5)
Covington-Douglas (5-5, 3-2)
37.8 points per game
24.8 points allowed per game
Last five games: 3-2 (L1)
vs.
Regent Prep (8-2, 3-1)
43 points per game
11 points allowed per game
Last five games: 4-1 (L1)
Pond Creek-Hunter (7-3, 4-1)
30.6 points per game
21 points allowed per game
Last five games: 4-1 (W3)
vs.
Shattuck (7-2, 3-2)
37.2 points per game
15.6 points allowed per game
Last five games: 3-2 (L1)
Pioneer (8-1, 5-0)
42.6 points per game
12.4 points allowed per game
Last five games: 5-0 (W5)
vs.
Drumright (5-5, 1-3)
37.2 points per game
37.5 points allowed per game
Last five games: 2-3 (L2)
Garber (9-1, 4-1)
56.8 points per game
19.4 points allowed per game
Last five games: 4-1 (W4)
vs.
Foyil (3-7, 2-2)
16.2 points per games
41.1 points allowed per game
Last five games: 3-2 (W2)
Ringwood (9-1, 5-0)
30 points per game
16 points allowed per game
Last five games: 5-0 (W9)
vs.
Seiling (7-3, 2-3)
33.2 points per game
23 points allowed per game
Last five games: 2-3 (W1)
Okeene (4-6, 3-2)
24.4 points per game
31.2 points allowed per game
Last five games: 3-2 (W2)
vs.
Balko-Forgan (9-1, 4-1)
51.8 points per game
13.2 point allowed per game
Last five games: 4-1 (W4)
Class C
Oaks Mission (7-3, 5-2)
38.2 points per game
17.6 points allowed per game
Last five games: 4-1 (W1)
vs.
Timberlake (10-0, 7-0)
51.9 points per game
5.4 points allowed per game
Last five games: 5-0 (W10)
