Class 3A

Kingfisher (6-4, 4-3)

28.1 points per game

27 points allowed per game

Last five games: 2-3 (L2)

vs.

Plainview (7-3, 6-1)

36 points per game

17.5 points allowed per game

Last five games: 4-1 (W3)

Class 2A

Alva (4-6, 3-4)

22.4 points per game

27.7 points allowed per game

Last five games: 3-4 (W2)

vs. 

Crossings Christian (8-2, 6-1)

35 points per game

14.4 points allowed per game

Last five games: 5-0 (W6)

Class A

Cordell (3-6, 2-4)

17.6 points per game

28.6 points allowed per game

Last five games: 2-3 (L1)

vs.

Fairview (10-0, 7-0)

40.8 points per game

14.3 points allowed per game

Last five games: 5-0 (W10)

Class B

Cherokee (3-7, 2-3)

17.4 points per game

36.4 points allowed per game

Last five games: 2-3 (L2)

vs.

Laverne (8-0, 5-0)

49 points per game

16 points allowed per game

Last five games: 5-0 (W5)

Covington-Douglas (5-5, 3-2)

37.8 points per game

24.8 points allowed per game

Last five games: 3-2 (L1)

vs.

Regent Prep (8-2, 3-1)

43 points per game

11 points allowed per game

Last five games: 4-1 (L1)

Pond Creek-Hunter (7-3, 4-1)

30.6 points per game

21 points allowed per game

Last five games: 4-1 (W3)

vs.

Shattuck (7-2, 3-2)

37.2 points per game

15.6 points allowed per game

Last five games: 3-2 (L1)

Pioneer (8-1, 5-0)

42.6 points per game

12.4 points allowed per game

Last five games: 5-0 (W5)

vs.

Drumright (5-5, 1-3)

37.2 points per game

37.5 points allowed per game

Last five games: 2-3 (L2)

Garber (9-1, 4-1)

56.8 points per game

19.4 points allowed per game

Last five games: 4-1 (W4)

vs.

Foyil (3-7, 2-2)

16.2 points per games

41.1 points allowed per game

Last five games: 3-2 (W2)

Ringwood (9-1, 5-0)

30 points per game

16 points allowed per game

Last five games: 5-0 (W9)

vs.

Seiling (7-3, 2-3)

33.2 points per game

23 points allowed per game

Last five games: 2-3 (W1)

Okeene (4-6, 3-2)

24.4 points per game

31.2 points allowed per game

Last five games: 3-2 (W2)

vs.

Balko-Forgan (9-1, 4-1)

51.8 points per game

13.2 point allowed per game

Last five games: 4-1 (W4)

Class C

Oaks Mission (7-3, 5-2)

38.2 points per game

17.6 points allowed per game

Last five games: 4-1 (W1)

vs.

Timberlake (10-0, 7-0)

51.9 points per game

5.4 points allowed per game

Last five games: 5-0 (W10)

