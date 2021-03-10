MOORE — May Rodriguez picked up a second and a third in leading the Enid girls to a ninth-place finish at the Moore Invitational track meet Wednesday.
Rodriguez was second in the 100 hurdles in 18.78 and third in the 300 in 54.45. Teammate Yeeun Lee was third (18.81) and seventh.
Rodriguez teamed with Avery Sampson, Brianna Clayton and Sarah Wong to finish sixth in the 800 relay in 2:00.61.
Lauren Simpson was fourth in the long jump (14-8). Clayton, Sampson, Wong and Evelyn Isordia were seventh in the 1,600 relay in 4:47.73.
“We had some good times,’’ said Enid coach Steve Bloom. “I was real pleased with the relays and their handoffs. Lauren had a good jump in this wind.’’
The Plainsmen had success in the relays with Ruben Daniels, Cayious Larry, Maxwell Smith and
Jared Lara taking third in the 1,600 relay (3:36) and Daniels, Noah Vogt, Smith and Lara taking fourth in the 3,200 relay (8:37.
Smith was third in the 400 (52.1) while Lara was fourth in the 800 meters (2:03).
Donovan Rieman had a personal best in the discus (115-0).
“It was really wind but the boys adapted well,’’ said Enid coach Kareem Sears. “We’re going to be looking to work out some of the things you need to work on so we can go into spring break hitting the ground.’’
