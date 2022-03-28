When you are hot, you are hot. That’s what Enid is right now, winners of three straight after beating Booker T, 17-0 on Monday.
“We played pretty well,” said coach Brad Gore. “We threw a lot of strikes and hit the ball well. We didn’t give up any home runs.”
The Plainsmen got a great start from Aidan Robinson, who went the distance, allowing just four hits and no runs.
“They jumped out there and got a few hits but Aidan pitched his way out of it,” Gore added. “He pitched his way out in the second inning after they got a hit, but he was nails after that. He had command of all his pitches tonight and had three 1-2-3 innings.”
Meanwhile, at the plate, Tuesday’s starter Jake Kennedy went 3-3 with three hits, two walks and three RBI. James Humphrey led the team with four RBI, two coming on a sixth inning home run, part of an 11 run sixth that sealed the deal for the Plainsmen. Garrett Shull also had two RBI for Enid.and was 3-4.
“James had a big day,” Gore remarked. “He hit some balls hard today and used the field. It was good to see him go on runs, we are going to need his bat in these district games.”
Robinson was efficient, only throwing 78 pitches, 51 of those benign strikes, only facing four batters over the minimum.
Enid, now 8-4 in on a tear since losing a series to Jones last week.
Tuesday, the Plainsmen welcome Booker T to David Allen Memorial Ballpark before getting ready to host the Gladys Winters festival.
