In the Plainsmen’s last home game of the regular season, freshman Aidan Robinson went 5.1 innings and propelled Enid to a 3-1 win over Marlow on Friday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
“Aidan was the key today,” said Enid skipper Brad Gore. “He controlled the game well today. He pounded the strikezone and didn’t walk many batters and threw some great pitches when he needed to.”
Robinson went 5.1 innings, without giving up a run and only allowed four hits, striking out two. Karter Simon came on in relief and gave up Marlow’s only run.
“Tonight suited me well,” Robinson said.
“My ball takes off and the wind just added to it, it all made my night better.”
The Plainsmen got going early, scoring twice in the first inning. Garrett Shull tripled to bring in a run, while an Aydan Voitik sac fly also scored a run. The Plainsmen scored again in the third to go up 3-0 on a bases loaded walk to Shull.
“Today was not a hitter’s day,” said Gore.
Enid finishes the regular season at 22-7 and will travel to Sand Springs on Wednesday for the regional baseball tournament. Enid plays Ponca City first. Depending on that outcome, and the outcome of the Sand Springs-Booker T. game, they will play one of those teams, and could potentially play a game Thursday.
“It’s going to get the heart racing,” Robinson said.
Robinson has preogressively gotten better in his freshman season, and credits that to one of the older pitchers on the Plainsmen’s staff.
“Jake Kennedy is an absolute stud,” Robinson said. “I’ve learned a lot from him.”
