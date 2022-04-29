Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR KAY...NORTHERN NOBLE AND NORTHEASTERN GARFIELD COUNTIES... At 1128 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles west of Hardy to 5 miles east of Tonkawa to 6 miles south of Billings, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Ponca City, Blackwell, Tonkawa, Newkirk, Garber, Billings, Kaw City, Red Rock, Marland, Kildare, Chilocco, Kaw Lake, Hardy, Sooner Lake, Ceres and Peckham. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH