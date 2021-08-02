Head coach: James Worley, fifth season
Lifetime record: 29-26 (24-20 at Ringwood)
Last season: 5-6
2021 Schedule
Sept. 3 — @Timberlake
Sept. 10 — Covington-Douglas
Sept. 17 — Waynoka
Sept. 24 — @Canton
Oct. 1 — Turpin
Oct. 8 — Okeene
Oct. 14 — @Pond Creek-Hunter
Oct. 22 — Waukomis
Oct. 29 — @Cherokee
Nov. 5 — @Kremlin-Hillsdale
Ringwood finished second in B-2 last season after starting the season with three straight losses.
That team featured no seniors, but had a large freshman class that had shown a lot of promise. Head coach James Worley said the team’s numbers have been good again this year. he estimates they’ve seen anywhere from 20-24 players coming into the weight room to work out at night during the summer.
The Red Devils return junior quarterback Jaxon Meyer who threw for 1,395 yards and 17 touchdowns through the air last season while rushing for 386 yards and seven touchdowns. Head coach James Worley said Meyers allows the Red Devils to have more options with their offensive attack.
Particularly he’s been impressed with Meyer’s ability to adjust to situations during the game without needing to be coached.
“I can give him a little bit more liberty,” Worley said. “He’s really intelligent and has a high IQ for football.”
The Red Devils will need the offensive line to step up this season according to Worley. Senior Shawn Slanina will be the team’s most experienced lineman, who has been the team’s center since his freshman season. Worley expects Lane Watkins, Jose Navarro and Hayden Baker to see playing time this season at the guard positions. Baker will be returning after having to sit out last season with an elbow injury.
Cody Conaway is a 250-pound fullback, who Worley calls a “beast” in short yardage situations. Sophomore running back Alex Gonzalez showed a lot of potential during his freshman season. His coach said he’s a one-cut back and a “workhorse” that can run hard for all four quarters.
“If my line steps up and gives us some pass protection and some run blocking, we’ve got a lot of options to score on offense.”
Worley said a player to look out for on the defensive side of the ball is Alec Anderson. The senior tight end/middle linebacker had 41 solo tackles last season and 31 assisted. At 185 pounds, Anderson does a great job of knowing where the ballcarrier is and is tough to block.
“You’re probably not going to notice Alec a lot, he’s probably not going to put up the big numbers,” Worley said. “But if you’re a football fan and you watch, he’s in on every play and if he wasn’t he’s the cause of someone else getting the tackle.”
The Red Devils will face Timberlake on the road in their opener on Sept. 3. They’ll have just two home games in district play (Okene and Waukomis), and will go on the road to Pond Creek-Hunter, Cherokee and Kremlin-Hillsdale.
