Ringwood Tournament
WAUKOMIS 14, CHEROKEE 10
Waukomis 491 0 — 14 7 4
Cherokee 081 1 — 10 8 6
WP — Hines, 1 1/3 innings, 4 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Heller, 3 innings, 7 H, 14 R, 6 ER, 4 strikeouts, 5 walks. Waukomis — Ives, 1-for-4, 2 runs scored, RBI; Woodruff, 1-for-2, run scored, RBI; Wieden, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI; Wilson, 3-for-3, run scored, 5 RBI; Terrel, 1-for-2, run scored, RBI; Jones, run scored; Altamirano, run scored; Patton, run scored, RBI; Felber, run scored; Daerden, 2 runs scored. Cherokee — Bockelman, 2-for-2, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; Jantzen, run scored, RBI; Leslie, 1-for-2, run scored, RBI; Heller, 2-for-2, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI, double, triple; Williams, run scored; Faliles, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored; Koehn, 1-for-3, run scored, RBI
COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 15, WAYNOKA 5
WAUKOMIS 4, UNION CITY 3
Union City 010 020 — 3 3 5
Waukomis 011 111 — 4 4 3
WP — Jones, 6 innings, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 6 strikeouts, 6 walks. LP — Norton, 5 1/3 innings, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks. Union City — Ross, 1-for-4, run scored; Armstrong, run scored; Morrison, 1-for-3, RBI; Casey, RBI; Stout, run scored; Harris, 1-for-2, RBI. Waukomis — Ives, 1-for-2, run scored, double; Wieden, 2-for-3, run scored, RBI; Wilson, 1-for-3, RBI; Terrel, run scored; Jones, RBI; Felber, run scored
RINGWOOD 15, OKEENE 1
Ringwood 870 — 15 6 2
Okeene 001 — 1 1 8
WP — Schmidt, 3 innings, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 7 strikeouts, 5 walks. LP — Roberts, 3 innings, 6 H, 15 R, 8 ER, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks. Ringwood — Weathers, 2 runs scored; Schmidt, RBI; Meyer, 1-for-2, run scored, 2 RBI; Wallace, 2 runs scored, RBI; Baker, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, 2 doubles, RBI; Pape, 1-for-1, 2 runs scored, RBI; Conway, 1-for-1, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; Palmer 2 runs scored; Pettus, run scored; Greb, 1-for-2, run scored, RBI. Okeene — Luckie, 1-for-1, run scored
Friday’s schedule
10 a.m. — Waynoka vs. Okeene
Noon — Union City vs. 10 a.m. winner
2 p.m. — Covington-Douglas vs. Ringwood-Okeene
4 p.m. — Cherokee vs. 2 p.m. Friday loser
6 p.m. — Waukomis vs. 2 p.m. Friday winne
