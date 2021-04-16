Ringwood Tournament
WAYNOKA 9, OKEENE 7
Okeene 142 00 — 7 1 5
Waynoka 530 1x — 9 4 3
WP — Brady, 3 innings, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Junkets, 4 innings, 4 H, 9 R, 3 ER, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks. Okeene — Roberts, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI; Junkets, run scored; Karbs, RBI; Lewis, 2 runs scored; Moore, 2 runs scored. Waynoka — Perot, 1-for-3, run scored; Brady, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored; Durkee, run scored, 2 RBI; Lee, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored, RBI; Rich, run scored, RBI; Dunn, 2 runs scored
UNION CITY 13, WAYNOKA 1
Union City 256 — 13 8 0
Waynoka 010 — 1 2 6
LP — Durkee, 3 innings, 8 H, 13 R, 5 ER, 1 strikeout, 6 walks. Union City — Ross, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI, double; Norton, 2 runs scored; Morrison, 2 runs scored; Phillips, 2 runs scored; McSpadden, 2 runs scored. Waynoka — Brady, 1-for-2, Rich, 1-for-1, run scored, Inman, RBI
RINGWOOD 9, COV-DOUGLAS 7
C-D 130 012 — 7 9 7
RHS 113 211 — 9 8 6
WP — Meyer, 6 innings, 9 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 8 strikeouts, 3 walks. LP — Carl, 6 innings, 8 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 1 strikeout, 2 walks. Covington-Douglas — Carl, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, triple; Smith, 2-for-3, run scored, 3 RBI; Kroll, 1-for-2, run scored, RBI, double; Tarango, 2 runs scored; Mitchell, 2-for-4, 2 RBI; Sherman, 1-for-3; Cassody, 1-for-3; Daugherty, run scored. Ringwood — Weathers, 1-for-4; Meyer, 2 runs scored; Baker, 1-for-4, 2 runs scored, double; Wallace, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI, double; Pape,1-for-4, run scored, RBI, double; Conway, 1-for-4, run scored, RBI; Palmer, 2-for-3, run scored, double
COV-DOUGLAS 18, CHEROKEE 6
C-D 413 (10) — 18 6 1
Cherokee 204 0 — 6 8 3
WP — Sherman, 4 innings, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks. C-D — Carl, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI; P. Smith, 2-for-3, 3 runs scored, 3 RBI, double; Tarango, 3 runs scored; Mitchell, 1-for-2, 2 RBI; Kegin, 3 runs scored; Kroll, 2 runs scored, RBI; Hooten, run scored; Cassody, 2-for-2, 2 RBI; Griffin, 2 runs scored; Daugherty, 2 runs scored. Cherokee — Jantzen, 1-for-3, run scored; Leslie, 1-for-2, run scored; Hellar, 2-for-2, run scored, 4 RBI, double; Davis, 1-for-2, run scored; Williams, 1-for-2, RBI
RINGWOOD 10, WAUKOMIS 9
Waukomis 102 42 — 9 3 4
Ringwood 220 51 — 10 7 3
WP — Baker, 1 inning, 0 H, 0 R, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Wieden, 1/3 inning 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks. Waukomis — Ives, 3 runs scored; Woodruff, run scored; Wieden, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored, 2 RBO, double; Wilson, 1-for-3, 2 RBI, double; Terrel, 2 runs scored; Vanover, 1-for-3, 3 RBI; Patton, run scored. Ringwood — Weathers, 1-for-4, run scored Schmidt, 1-for-3; Meyer, 3-for-3, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI; Baker, 1-for-4, 2 RBI, double; Wallace, run scored; Pape, run scored; Conaway, RBI; Palmer, 1-for-2, RBI; Greb, run scored, RBI; Pettus, 2 runs scored
Saturday schedule
11 a.m. — Union City vs. Covington-Douglas
1 p.m. — Waukomis vs. 11 a.m. winner
3 p.m. — Ringwood vs. 1 p.m. winner
5 p.m. — 2nd championship, if necessary
