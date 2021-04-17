Ringwood Tournament
UNION CITY 11, COV-DOUGLAS 5
Union City 431 003 — 11 12 2
C-D 030 110 — 5 7 4
WP — McNeil, 4 innings, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks. LP — Smith, 6 innings, 12 H, 11 R, 8 ER, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk. Union City — Stout 2 runs scored; Ross, 2-for-3, run scored; Ellington, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, double, 3 RBI; Denning, 4 RBI; Casey, double; McSpadden, double; McNeil, 2-for-2, triple. Covington-Douglas — Smith, 2-for-3, double; Hooten, 2 RBI
UNION CITY 7, WAUKOMIS 2
WHS 000 000 2 — 2 8 3
UC 120 310 x — 7 5 2
WP — Stout, 6 2/3 innings, 8 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks. LP — Ives, 4 2/3 innings, 5 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks. Waukomis — Ives, 1-for-3, run scored; Woodruff, 1-for-4, run scored; Widen, 2-for-3; Terrel, 1-for-2, double; Vanover, 1-for-4; Jones, 1-for-4; Richards, 1-for-2. Union Cty — Ross, 1-for-3, run scored, double; Norton, 2 RBI; Armstrong, 1-for-4, run scored, RBI, double; Harris, 3 runs scored
Championship
RINGWOOD 3, UNION CITY 2
Union City 002 000 0 — 2 2 6
Ringwood 102 000 x — 3 5 2
WP — Baker, 7 innings, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 12 strikeouts, 8 walks. LP — C. Reid, 6 innings, 5 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks. Union City — Armstrong, 2-for-3, RBI, double; McNeil, run scored; Norton, run scored. Ringwood — Meyer, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored; Baker, 1-for-3, RBI; Wallace, 1-for-3, RBI, double; Pettus, run scored; Pape,1-for-3; Palmer, 1-for-3.
