Class A Regional
At Okemah
Area automatic qualifiers for state (top three)
Girls
400 Relay — 2. Lomega, 53.72
3,200 Relay — 2. Pond Creek-Hunter, 11:22.44; 3. Lomega, 11:45.90
100 — 1. Barton, Lomega, 13.51
800 Relay — 2. Lomega, 1:54.71
3,200 — 3. Foster, PC-Hunter, 14:01.87
200 — 3. Barton, Lomega, 28.39
1,600 Relay — 3. Lomega, 4:31.97
Discus — 2. Walker, Lomega, 90-6
Boys
3,200 Relay — 3. Pond Creek-Hunter, 9:00.13
110 hurdles — 3. Wallace, Ringwood, 18.28
200 — 1. Duffy, Lomega, 23.43
800 — 2. Burnham, PC-Hunter, 2:07.58
400 — 2. Stapleton, PC-Hunter, 54.07
300 hurdles — 3. Foster, PC-Hunter, 43.25
1,600 Relay — 3. Pond Creek-Hunter, 3:44.93
Pole Vault — 3. Snow, DCLA, 8-6
Long Jump — 3. Wallace, DCLA, 19-2 1/2
At Madill
Girls
Team — 3. Covington-Douglas, 50
Covington-Douglas automatic state qualifiers
400 Relay — 3. 59.70
3,200 Relay — 3. 12:15.31
800 Relay — 3. 2:06.46
800 — 2. Lovell, 2:44.71
Boys
Team — 3. 103
3,200 Relay — 1. 9:12.14
3,200 — 1. McLane, 11:45.78
200 — 1. Smith, 23.19
800 — 1. Smith, 2:09.20
400 — 1. Smith, 51.63
1,600 — 1. McLane, 5:19.67
Pole Vault — 1. Ross, 7-6
Discus — 3. Kroll, 120-9
Class 2A Regional
At Okemah
Girls
Watonga automatic qualifiers
400 Relay — 3. Watonga, 53.11
3,200 Relay — 1. Watonga, 10:25.61
800 Relay — 1. Watonga, 1:48.54
200 — 3. Alexander, 27.12
800 — 1. Coleman, 2:27.70; 3. Miller, Watonga, 2:37.20
400 — 1. Turney, 1:00.89
1,600 — 1. Coleman, 5:42.98
1,600 Relay — 1. Watonga, 4:11.42
High Jump — 2. Walker and Cooper, 4-10
Pole Vault — 2. Bay, 8-3; 3. Boeckman, 8-0
Long Jump — 2. Boeckman, 15-5 1/4
Discus — 2. Rinehart, 104-7
Shot Put — 3. Rinehart, 30-10 3/4
Boys
Waiting automatic qualifiers and Pioneer placers
400 Relay — 5. Pioneer, 48.22
3,200 Relay — 6. Pioneer, 10:52.92
110 hurdles — 2. Dunn, Watonga, 16.40; 3. Washington, Pioneer, 16.52
3,200 — 1. Walters, Watonga, 10:57.36
800 Relay — 6. Pioneer, 1:42.50
300 hurdles — 1. Dunn, Watonga, 43.19
1,600 — 3. Walters, Watonga, 5:06.33
Pole Vault — 2. Beaver, Pioneer, 8-6
Discus — 4. R. DeLaTorre, 113-2; 5. Smith, Pioneer, 112-9
Shot Put — 2. Smith, Pioneer, 45-9 3/4
