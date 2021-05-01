Class A Regional

At Okemah

Area automatic qualifiers for state (top three)

Girls

400 Relay — 2. Lomega, 53.72

3,200 Relay — 2. Pond Creek-Hunter, 11:22.44; 3. Lomega, 11:45.90

100 — 1. Barton, Lomega, 13.51

800 Relay — 2. Lomega, 1:54.71

3,200 — 3. Foster, PC-Hunter, 14:01.87

200 — 3. Barton, Lomega, 28.39

1,600 Relay — 3. Lomega, 4:31.97

Discus — 2. Walker, Lomega, 90-6

Boys

3,200 Relay — 3. Pond Creek-Hunter, 9:00.13

110 hurdles — 3. Wallace, Ringwood, 18.28

200 — 1. Duffy, Lomega, 23.43

800 — 2. Burnham, PC-Hunter, 2:07.58

400 — 2. Stapleton, PC-Hunter, 54.07

300 hurdles — 3. Foster, PC-Hunter, 43.25

1,600 Relay — 3. Pond Creek-Hunter, 3:44.93

Pole Vault — 3. Snow, DCLA, 8-6

Long Jump — 3. Wallace, DCLA, 19-2 1/2

At Madill

Girls

Team — 3. Covington-Douglas, 50

Covington-Douglas automatic state qualifiers

400 Relay — 3. 59.70

3,200 Relay — 3. 12:15.31

800 Relay — 3. 2:06.46

800 — 2. Lovell, 2:44.71

Boys

Team — 3. 103

3,200 Relay — 1. 9:12.14

3,200 — 1. McLane, 11:45.78

200 — 1. Smith, 23.19

800 — 1. Smith, 2:09.20

400 — 1. Smith, 51.63

1,600 — 1. McLane, 5:19.67

Pole Vault — 1. Ross, 7-6

Discus — 3. Kroll, 120-9

Class 2A Regional

At Okemah

Girls

Watonga automatic qualifiers

400 Relay — 3. Watonga, 53.11

3,200 Relay — 1. Watonga, 10:25.61

800 Relay — 1. Watonga, 1:48.54

200 — 3. Alexander, 27.12

800 — 1. Coleman, 2:27.70; 3. Miller, Watonga, 2:37.20

400 — 1. Turney, 1:00.89

1,600 — 1. Coleman, 5:42.98

1,600 Relay — 1. Watonga, 4:11.42

High Jump — 2. Walker and Cooper, 4-10

Pole Vault — 2. Bay, 8-3; 3. Boeckman, 8-0

Long Jump — 2. Boeckman, 15-5 1/4

Discus — 2. Rinehart, 104-7

Shot Put — 3. Rinehart, 30-10 3/4

Boys

Waiting automatic qualifiers and Pioneer placers

400 Relay — 5. Pioneer, 48.22

3,200 Relay — 6. Pioneer, 10:52.92

110 hurdles — 2. Dunn, Watonga, 16.40; 3. Washington, Pioneer, 16.52

3,200 — 1. Walters, Watonga, 10:57.36

800 Relay — 6. Pioneer, 1:42.50

300 hurdles — 1. Dunn, Watonga, 43.19

1,600 — 3. Walters, Watonga, 5:06.33

Pole Vault — 2. Beaver, Pioneer, 8-6

Discus — 4. R. DeLaTorre, 113-2; 5. Smith, Pioneer, 112-9

Shot Put — 2. Smith, Pioneer, 45-9 3/4

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you