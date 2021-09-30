Class B Regional
At Arnett
KREMLIN-HILLSDALE 3, MUL-ORLANDO 1
M-O 000 100 0 — 1 3 2
K-H 000 030 x — 3 3 1
WP — Stewart, 7 innings, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Beckwith, 6 innings, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 11 strikeouts, 3 walks. M-O — O’Neal, 1-for-3, run scored, RBI, home run; Beckwith, 1-for-3; Riggs, 1-for-3. K-H — Smith, 1-for-3, RBI; Hayes, 1-for-3, run scored; Stewart, run scored; Davis, run scored; Jocelyn Gerhard, 1-for-3
Late Wednesday
Class 3A Regional
At Purcell
PURCELL 3, ALVA 0
Alva 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
Purcell 000 030 x — 3 5 0
LP — Kelln, 6 innings, 5 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk. Alva — Nichols, 1-for-2; Miller, 1-for-3
DAVIS 6, ALVA 0
Alva 000 000 0 — 0 2 3
Davis 203 010 x — 6 9 0
LP — Kelln, 6 innings, 9 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks. Alva — Ruiz, 1-for-3; McMurphy, 1-for-3
Class B Regional
At Lookeba-Sickles
LOOKEBA-SICKLES 25, CIMARRON 0
Cimarron 000 00 — 0 2 13
L-S 32(13) 7x — 25 19 0
LP — Moore. Cimarron — Coker, 1-for-2; Brakhage, 1-for-2
SHIDLER 21, CIMARRON 5
Cimarron 201 02 — 5 4 10
Shidler 2(11)8 0x — 21 6 2
LP — Moore. Cimarron — Coker, 2 runs scored; Bergdall, 2-for-3, triple, home run, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI; Moore, 1-for-3, RBI; Wisel, 1-for-3, 2 RBI
