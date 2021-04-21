Region 2 baseball standings
Team Conf. Overall
Western 13-3 24-9
UA Rich Mountain 10-6 22-17
Carl Albert 10-6 20-22
NOC Enid 8-8 24-15
National Park 8-8 19-18
Murray State 7-9 20-21
NOC Tonkawa 5-11 25-17
Redlands 3-13 10-27
Thursday’s games
NOC Enid at Western
UA-Rich Mountain at Murray State
Carl Albert at NOC Tonkawa
National Park at Redlands (Saturday)
Region 2 softball standings
Seminole 18-2 27-4
NEO 14-4 25-7
Rose State 12-6 21-11
NOC Tonkawa 11-11 23-21
Western 7-9 10-18
Eastern 8-12 16-22
Connors 5-11 11-21
UA Rich Mountain 6-14 16-26
NOC Enid 5-17 9-35
Thursday’s games
Seminole at Eastern
NEO at NOC Tonkawa
NOC Enid at Western
Connors at Rose State
