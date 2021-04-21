Region 2 baseball standings

Team Conf. Overall

Western 13-3 24-9

UA Rich Mountain 10-6 22-17

Carl Albert 10-6 20-22

NOC Enid 8-8 24-15

National Park 8-8 19-18

Murray State 7-9 20-21

NOC Tonkawa 5-11 25-17

Redlands 3-13 10-27

Thursday’s games

NOC Enid at Western

UA-Rich Mountain at Murray State

Carl Albert at NOC Tonkawa

National Park at Redlands (Saturday)

Region 2 softball standings

Seminole 18-2 27-4

NEO 14-4 25-7

Rose State 12-6 21-11

NOC Tonkawa 11-11 23-21

Western 7-9 10-18

Eastern 8-12 16-22

Connors 5-11 11-21

UA Rich Mountain 6-14 16-26

NOC Enid 5-17 9-35

Thursday’s games

Seminole at Eastern

NEO at NOC Tonkawa

NOC Enid at Western

Connors at Rose State

