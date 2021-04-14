Region 2 baseball standings
Team Conf. Overall
Western 10-2 21-8
NOC Enid 8-5 23-12
UA Rich Mountain 7-5 19-15
Carl Albert 7-5 17-20
Murray State 6-6 19-18
NOC Tonkawa 5-7 24-12
National Park 4-8 15-18
Redlands 2-10 9-24
Thursday's games
NOC Enid at UA Rich Mountain
Western at Murray State
Redlands at Carl Albert
Region 2 Softball Standings
Seminole State 14-2 25-3
NEO 12-2 23-7
Rose State 10-6 19-11
NOC Tonkawa 10-8 21-17
Eastern 7-9 15-19
Western 5-9 8-18
Connors 5-11 10-20
UA Rich Mountain 4-10 14-22
NOC Enid 3-13 7-31
Thursday's games
NOC Enid at NEO
Rose State at Western
Connors at Tonkawa
Eastern at UA-Rich Mountain
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.