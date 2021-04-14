Region 2 baseball standings

Team Conf. Overall

Western 10-2 21-8

NOC Enid 8-5 23-12

UA Rich Mountain 7-5 19-15

Carl Albert 7-5 17-20

Murray State 6-6 19-18

NOC Tonkawa 5-7 24-12

National Park 4-8 15-18

Redlands 2-10 9-24

Thursday's games

NOC Enid at UA Rich Mountain

Western at Murray State

Redlands at Carl Albert

Region 2 Softball Standings

Seminole State 14-2 25-3

NEO 12-2 23-7

Rose State 10-6 19-11

NOC Tonkawa 10-8 21-17

Eastern 7-9 15-19

Western 5-9 8-18

Connors 5-11 10-20

UA Rich Mountain 4-10 14-22

NOC Enid 3-13 7-31

Thursday's games

NOC Enid at NEO

Rose State at Western

Connors at Tonkawa

Eastern at UA-Rich Mountain

