The road to the NJCAA Division II World Series will begin Thursday with feed-in games for the upcoming Region 2/Plains District Tournament at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
National Park (22-28) will play Hesston College (29-20) at 1 p.m. with the winner advancing to play Murray State at 4 p.m. Sunday at David Allen in the first round.
NOC Tonkawa (30-25) will meet Redlands (14-38) at 4 p.m. with the winner advancing to play Western Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Sunday.
National Park has lost eight of its last nine game. Hesston has won four of its last five but are coming off a 10-1 loss to Kansas City (Kan.).
NOC Tonkawa split its last series with Murray State. Enid product Hayden Priest is hitting .314 with seven homers, 48 RBI, two triples and 10 doubles.
Redlands lost three of four to NOC Enid in its last series, but did win the last game, 22-8. The Cougar pitching staff features ex-Chisholm products Kaleb Dent and Gage Kuehn.
