Since its beginning, racing has been a family affair, and at Enid Speedway, that rings true with the Rauchsenberg/Fine family.
Johnie Rauschenberg, a multiple-time track champion, is a third-generation driver and began racing at Airport Speedway in 1988 and won Rookie of the Year.
His maternal grandfather, Herschel Fine, began racing in the 50s and 60s. His wife’s dad, Lonnie Coville was a driver from the 70s to the 2000s at various tracks, but Enid has always been in their blood.
All four generations have been winners. Coville won numerous track titles at Enid, while Fine won at Hutchinson and Wichita. His daughter Makayla, the two-time, defending track champion in the Hot Shots division, is a fourth-genreation driver.
“My dad always loved stock car racing, but he was in the US Army,” Johnie said. “He went to the races when he could. I was three years old when he started taking me and I loved it.”
Johnie’s contributions to local racing go far beyond his track championships. He has been an important figure for years, not only racing, but also building cars and selling tires to competitors.
“I’ve built 14 cars in the last year and I started selling tires two years ago,” Johnie said.
In the world of racing, where cash is king, Johnie has used his ability to buy tires to help save other racers money.
“I got tired of buying tires for $35-40 so I decided I would buy truck loads so I could sell them to other drivers for a cheaper price and help them save money,” Johnie added.
By his admission, racing is all Johnie knows, with no stopping.
“If I'm not driving, I’ll own cars and have a driver hired,” he said.
A family like the Fine/Rauschenberg family is the heart of racing, especially on the local level.
“They’re a great family with deep roots,” said Enid Speedway promoter and fellow racer Kip Hughes. “Johnie is a little older than me but he started racing at a young age so I’ve always admired him. Johnie is one of the biggest assets Enid Speedway has ever had.”
Outside of racing, Johnie is the owner of Fine Roofing Supply and Fine Roofing and
Remodeling.
“Johnie is always someone I’ve looked up to. He always dominated the Mini Stock class when we were growing up,” Said fellow Enid Speedway racer Brad Costello. Costello has known Johnie since he was 12. “I was always at his house or he was at mine working on our cars for Saturday nights, that’s what we lived for.”
It’s evident that Makayla has that passion too. She started racing at age 10 in go karts.
“Racng is in my blood,” she said. “I have racers on both sides of my family. I get to make memories with the people I love just like my family before me did.”
