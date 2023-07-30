A benefit to help veteran and volunteer firefighter Warren Stallard, who recently was diagnosed with lung and bone cancer, will be held Aug. 9.
A new lever-action Henry .45-70 rifle with buffalo strap and ammo holder will be raffled off, with all proceeds going to help Stallard's family with bills and travel expenses as he undergoes cancer treatment.
Cost for a chance to win the rifle is $20 a ticket, with the drawing held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, via Loyal Fire Department Facebook Live.
To purchase a ticket, contact any member of the Loyal Volunteer Fire Department; Jan Biehler at (405) 368-1405; Layne at (580) 548-3108; Facebook @ Loyal Fire Department; or Okeene Nursing Home.
