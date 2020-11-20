On the Air
Radio
Sunday
NFL
3:25 p.m. — Dallas at Minnesota, KGWA (960 AM and 100.9 FM)
TV
Sunday
NFL
Noon — Tennessee at Baltimore, CBS
Noon — Philadelphia at Cleveland, Fox
3:25 p.m. — Dallas at Minnesota, Fox
Auto Racing
7:30 a.m. — Portugal MotoGP, NBCSN
1:30 p.m. — FIM: Grand Prix of Portugal, NBC
7 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road, CBSSN
Golf
Noon — PGA: RSM Classic, Golf Channel
3 p.m. — LPGA: Pelican Women’s Championship, Golf Channel
Soccer
3 p.m. — MLS Western Conference Playoff: San Jose at Sporting KC, FS1
6:30 p.m. — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Colorado at Minnesota United, ESPN
9 p.m. — MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Portland, ESPN
Rodeo
1:30 p.m. — PBR: Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause, CBSSN
