On the Air

Radio

Sunday

NFL

3:25 p.m. — Dallas at Minnesota, KGWA (960 AM and 100.9 FM)

TV

Sunday

NFL

Noon — Tennessee at Baltimore, CBS

Noon — Philadelphia at Cleveland, Fox

3:25 p.m. — Dallas at Minnesota, Fox

Auto Racing

7:30 a.m. — Portugal MotoGP, NBCSN

1:30 p.m. — FIM: Grand Prix of Portugal, NBC

7 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road, CBSSN

Golf

Noon — PGA: RSM Classic, Golf Channel

3 p.m. — LPGA: Pelican Women’s Championship, Golf Channel

Soccer

3 p.m. — MLS Western Conference Playoff: San Jose at Sporting KC, FS1

6:30 p.m. — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Colorado at Minnesota United, ESPN

9 p.m. — MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Portland, ESPN

Rodeo

1:30 p.m. — PBR: Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause, CBSSN

