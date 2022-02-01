On the Air
TV
Wednesday
NBA
6:45 p.m. — Memphis at New York, ESPN
7 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
7 p.m. — Mavericks Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
7:30 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Dallas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38) and Bally Sports Plus (39)
9:05 p.m. — Denver at Utah, ESPN
10 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
10 p.m. — Mavericks Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
NHL
6 p.m. — Edmonton at Washington, TNT
8:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Chicago, TNT
College Basketball (Men’s)
6 p.m. — Florida St. at Clemson, ACC Network
6 p.m. — Purdue at Minnesota, Big Ten Network
6 p.m. — Butler at Xavier, CBS Sports Network
6 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Arkansas at Georgia, ESPNU
6 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Kentucky, SEC Network
8 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, ACC Network
8 p.m. — Wisconsin at Illinois, Big Ten Network
8 p.m. — Dayton at VCU, CBS Sports Network
8 p.m. — Syracuse at NC State, ESPN2
8 p.m. — Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., ESPNU
8 p.m. — Florida at Missouri, SEC Network
9 p.m. — Villanova at Marquette, FS1
College Football
11 a.m. — National Signing Day, ESPN2
11:30 a.m. — Senior Bowl: Practice, ESPNU
1:30 p.m. — National Signing Day, ESPNU
2 p.m. — Senior Bowl: Practice, ESPN2
College Volleyball (Men’s)
9 p.m. — UC San Diego at USC, Pac-12 Network
Curling (Men’s)
5 p.m. — Olympics: U.S. vs. Australia, Mixed Doubles (taped), USA
7:05 p.m. — Olympics: U.S. vs. Italy, Mixed Doubles (taped), USA
Futsal (Men’s)
7:45 a.m. — Copa America: Uruguay vs. Chile, FS2
9:45 a.m. — Copa America: Paraguay vs. Peru, FS2
11:45 a.m. — Copa America: Colombia vs. Brazil, FS2
1:45 p.m. — Copa America: Venezuela vs. Argentina, FS2
Hockey (Women’s)
10:10 p.m. — Olympics: Switzerland vs. Canada (taped), USA
Skiing
9 p.m. — Olympics: Men’s Downhill – Training (taped), USA
Soccer (Men’s)
1:45 p.m. — SPFL: Glasgow Rangers at Glasgow Celtic, CBS Sports Network
6:30 p.m. — CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier: U.S. vs. Honduras, FS1
Tennis
5 a.m. — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis Channel
12:30 p.m. — Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis Channel
