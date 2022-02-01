On the Air

TV

Wednesday

NBA

6:45 p.m. — Memphis at New York, ESPN

7 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

7 p.m. — Mavericks Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

7:30 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Dallas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38) and Bally Sports Plus (39)

9:05 p.m. — Denver at Utah, ESPN

10 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

10 p.m. — Mavericks Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

NHL

6 p.m. — Edmonton at Washington, TNT

8:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Chicago, TNT

College Basketball (Men’s)

6 p.m. — Florida St. at Clemson, ACC Network

6 p.m. — Purdue at Minnesota, Big Ten Network

6 p.m. — Butler at Xavier, CBS Sports Network

6 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, ESPN2

6 p.m. — Arkansas at Georgia, ESPNU

6 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Kentucky, SEC Network

8 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, ACC Network

8 p.m. — Wisconsin at Illinois, Big Ten Network

8 p.m. — Dayton at VCU, CBS Sports Network

8 p.m. — Syracuse at NC State, ESPN2

8 p.m. — Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., ESPNU

8 p.m. — Florida at Missouri, SEC Network

9 p.m. — Villanova at Marquette, FS1

College Football

11 a.m. — National Signing Day, ESPN2

11:30 a.m. — Senior Bowl: Practice, ESPNU

1:30 p.m. — National Signing Day, ESPNU

2 p.m. — Senior Bowl: Practice, ESPN2

College Volleyball (Men’s)

9 p.m. — UC San Diego at USC, Pac-12 Network

Curling (Men’s)

5 p.m. — Olympics: U.S. vs. Australia, Mixed Doubles (taped), USA

7:05 p.m. — Olympics: U.S. vs. Italy, Mixed Doubles (taped), USA

Futsal (Men’s)

7:45 a.m. — Copa America: Uruguay vs. Chile, FS2

9:45 a.m. — Copa America: Paraguay vs. Peru, FS2

11:45 a.m. — Copa America: Colombia vs. Brazil, FS2

1:45 p.m. — Copa America: Venezuela vs. Argentina, FS2

Hockey (Women’s)

10:10 p.m. — Olympics: Switzerland vs. Canada (taped), USA

Skiing

9 p.m. — Olympics: Men’s Downhill – Training (taped), USA

Soccer (Men’s)

1:45 p.m. — SPFL: Glasgow Rangers at Glasgow Celtic, CBS Sports Network

6:30 p.m. — CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier: U.S. vs. Honduras, FS1

Tennis

5 a.m. — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis Channel

12:30 p.m. — Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis Channel

