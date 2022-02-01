Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Windy...with light rain and freezing rain this evening...mixing with snow and sleet late. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy...with light rain and freezing rain this evening...mixing with snow and sleet late. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.