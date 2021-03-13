Radio

Sunday

NBA

1 p.m. — Memphis at Oklahoma City, WWLS (98.1 FM)

TV

Sunday

NBA

12:30 a.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Fox Sports Oklahoma

1 p.m. — Memphis at Oklahoma City, Fox Sports Oklahoma

3 p.m. — Utah at Golden State, NBATV

3:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, FOX Sports Oklahoma

5:30 p.m. — San Antonio at Philadelphia, NBATV

8 p.m. — L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, ESPN

College Basketball

11 a.m. — Patriot League Tournament: Loyola (Md.) at Colgate, championship, CBS Sports Network

Noon — Atlantic 10 Tournament: St. Bonaventure at VCU, championship, CBS

Noon — SEC Tournament: LSU/Arkansas vs. Alabama, championship, ESPN

2:15 p.m. — AAC Tournament: Cincinnati/Wichita State vs. Memphis/Houston, championship, ESPN

2:30 p.m. — Big Ten Tournament: Iowa/Illinois vs. Ohio State, championship, CBS

5 p.m. — NCAA Basketball Championship Selection Show, CBS

7:30 p.m. — NIT Selection Special, ESPNU

Women's College Basketball

11 a.m. — Atlantic 10 Tournament championship, ESPNU

Noon — Big 12 Tournament championship, ESPN2

1 p.m. — Southland Tournament championship, CBS Sports Network

1 p.m. — Northeast Tournament: Wagner at Mount St. Mary's, championship, ESPNU

3 p.m. — Patriot League Tournament: Lehigh at Boston U., championship, CBS Sports Network

College Football

2 p.m. — Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State, ESPN2

Auto Racing

11 a.m. — NHRA: The AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, FOX

2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Instacart 500, FOX

Golf

Noon — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, final round, NBC

1 p.m. — EPGA Tour: The Qatar Masters, final round (taped), Golf Channel

MLB

Noon — Spring Training: St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets, MLB Network

3 p.m. — Spring Training: Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland, MLB Network

Soccer

6:25 a.m. — Serie A: Sampdoria at Bologna, ESPN2

11:25 a.m. — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal, NBC Sports Network

2:10 p.m. — Premier League: West Ham United at Manchester United, NBC Sports Network

Bowling

2 p.m. — PGA: The WSOB XII Roth/Holman Doubles Championship, FS1

Cycling

7 a.m. — UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 7, Nice to Valdeblore La Colmiane, France, 104 miles (taped), NBC Sports Network

9 p.m. — UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 8, Nice, France, 69 miles (taped), NBC Sports Network

Horse Racing

12:30 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2

Rodeo

9 p.m. — PBR: The Built Ford Tough Invitational, Glendale, Ariz. (taped), CBS Sports Network

Rugby

5 a.m. — Premiership: Harlequins at Exeter (taped), NBC Sports Network

Sailing

10 p.m. — America's Cup: From Auckland, New Zealand (if necessary), NBC Sports Network

Snowboarding

11 a.m. — FIS: World Freestyle Championships, Aspen, Colo. (taped), NBC

Tennis

5 a.m. — Marseille-ATP & Santiago-ATP Finals, Dubai-ATP early rounds, Tennis Channel

