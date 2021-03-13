Radio
Sunday
NBA
1 p.m. — Memphis at Oklahoma City, WWLS (98.1 FM)
TV
Sunday
NBA
12:30 a.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Fox Sports Oklahoma
1 p.m. — Memphis at Oklahoma City, Fox Sports Oklahoma
3 p.m. — Utah at Golden State, NBATV
3:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, FOX Sports Oklahoma
5:30 p.m. — San Antonio at Philadelphia, NBATV
8 p.m. — L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, ESPN
College Basketball
11 a.m. — Patriot League Tournament: Loyola (Md.) at Colgate, championship, CBS Sports Network
Noon — Atlantic 10 Tournament: St. Bonaventure at VCU, championship, CBS
Noon — SEC Tournament: LSU/Arkansas vs. Alabama, championship, ESPN
2:15 p.m. — AAC Tournament: Cincinnati/Wichita State vs. Memphis/Houston, championship, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — Big Ten Tournament: Iowa/Illinois vs. Ohio State, championship, CBS
5 p.m. — NCAA Basketball Championship Selection Show, CBS
7:30 p.m. — NIT Selection Special, ESPNU
Women's College Basketball
11 a.m. — Atlantic 10 Tournament championship, ESPNU
Noon — Big 12 Tournament championship, ESPN2
1 p.m. — Southland Tournament championship, CBS Sports Network
1 p.m. — Northeast Tournament: Wagner at Mount St. Mary's, championship, ESPNU
3 p.m. — Patriot League Tournament: Lehigh at Boston U., championship, CBS Sports Network
College Football
2 p.m. — Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State, ESPN2
Auto Racing
11 a.m. — NHRA: The AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, FOX
2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Instacart 500, FOX
Golf
Noon — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, final round, NBC
1 p.m. — EPGA Tour: The Qatar Masters, final round (taped), Golf Channel
MLB
Noon — Spring Training: St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets, MLB Network
3 p.m. — Spring Training: Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland, MLB Network
Soccer
6:25 a.m. — Serie A: Sampdoria at Bologna, ESPN2
11:25 a.m. — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal, NBC Sports Network
2:10 p.m. — Premier League: West Ham United at Manchester United, NBC Sports Network
Bowling
2 p.m. — PGA: The WSOB XII Roth/Holman Doubles Championship, FS1
Cycling
7 a.m. — UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 7, Nice to Valdeblore La Colmiane, France, 104 miles (taped), NBC Sports Network
9 p.m. — UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 8, Nice, France, 69 miles (taped), NBC Sports Network
Horse Racing
12:30 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
Rodeo
9 p.m. — PBR: The Built Ford Tough Invitational, Glendale, Ariz. (taped), CBS Sports Network
Rugby
5 a.m. — Premiership: Harlequins at Exeter (taped), NBC Sports Network
Sailing
10 p.m. — America's Cup: From Auckland, New Zealand (if necessary), NBC Sports Network
Snowboarding
11 a.m. — FIS: World Freestyle Championships, Aspen, Colo. (taped), NBC
Tennis
5 a.m. — Marseille-ATP & Santiago-ATP Finals, Dubai-ATP early rounds, Tennis Channel
