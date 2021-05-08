On the Air

Radio

Sunday

NBA

9 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Sacramento, WWLS (98.1 FM)

TV

Sunday

MLB

Noon — Washington at N.Y. Yankees OR Minnesota at Detroit, MLB Network

Noon — Cardinals Insider, Bally Sports Southwest (39)

12:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Southwest (39)

1 p.m. — Colorado at St. Louis, Bally Sports Southwest (39)

1 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

1:30 p.m. — Seattle at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

4 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Southwest (39)

4 p.m. — L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels OR San Diego at San Francisco, MLB Network

4:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Atlanta, ESPN

6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Atlanta StatCast, ESPN2

NBA

12:15 p.m. — Miami at Boston, ESPN

2:30 p.m. — N.Y. Knicks at L.A. Clippers, ESPN

6 p.m. — New Orleans at Charlotte, NBATV

8:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

9 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Sacramento, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

9 p.m. — Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, NBATV

11:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

NHL

5:30 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Southwest (39)

6 p.m. — Dallas at Chicago, Bally Sports Southwest (39)

8:30 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Southwest (39)

Auto Racing

7:55 a.m. — Formula One: The Spanish Grand Prix, ESPN

2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, FS1

4 p.m. — GT World Challenge: The Europe Spring Cup (taped), CBS Sports Network

Golf

5:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Canary Islands Championship, final round, Golf Channel

10 a.m. — USGA: The Walker Cup, Sunday Foursomes, U.S. vs. Great Britain/Ireland, Golf Channel

Noon — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, final round, Golf Channel

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, final round, CBS

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, final round, Golf Channel

4:30 p.m. — USGA: The Walker Cup, Sunday Singles, U.S. vs. Great Britain/Ireland, Golf Channel

Soccer

5:25 a.m. — Serie A: Sassuolo at Genoa, ESPNEWS

10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Everton at West Ham United, NBC Sports Network

Noon — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF, ABC

1 p.m. — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Arsenal, NBC

2 p.m. — MLS: Seattle at Portland, ABC

6:30 p.m. — MLS: Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City, FS1

Women’s Soccer

8:30 a.m. — FASL: Reading at Chelsea, NBC Sports Network

Bowling

11 a.m. — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals (taped), FS1

College Softball

11 a.m. — Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, ESPNU

College Beach Volleyball

9 a.m. — NCAA Tournament: TBD, elimination match semifinal, ESPN2

12:30 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: TBD, championship, ESPN2

Curling

2 p.m. — Women’s World Championship: TBD, gold medal game, NBC Sports Network

Fishing

7 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Neely Henry Lake, Gadsden, Ala., FS1

Horse Racing

11:30 a.m. — America’s Day at the Races, FS2

Tennis

8:30 a.m. — Madrid-ATP doubles final, Tennis Channel

11:30 a.m. — ATP Madrid: singles final, Tennis Channel

2 p.m. — Madrid-ATP/WTA singles and doubles finals, Tennis Channel

Track & Field

3:30 p.m. — USATF: The Golden Games at Mt. SAC, NBC

TV

Monday

MLB

7 p.m. — L.A. Angels at Houston, ESPN

8 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

8:30 p.m. — Texas at San Francisco, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

11:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

NHL

6:30 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Southwest (39)

7 p.m. — Dallas at Chicago, Bally Sports Southwest (39) and NBC Sports Network

9:30 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Southwest (39)

Soccer

1:55 p.m. — Premier League: Burnley at Fulham, NBC Sports Network

Tennis

5 a.m. — Rome-ATP/WTA early rounds, Tennis Channel

