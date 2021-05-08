On the Air
Radio
Sunday
NBA
9 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Sacramento, WWLS (98.1 FM)
TV
Sunday
MLB
Noon — Washington at N.Y. Yankees OR Minnesota at Detroit, MLB Network
Noon — Cardinals Insider, Bally Sports Southwest (39)
12:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Southwest (39)
1 p.m. — Colorado at St. Louis, Bally Sports Southwest (39)
1 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
1:30 p.m. — Seattle at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
4 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Southwest (39)
4 p.m. — L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels OR San Diego at San Francisco, MLB Network
4:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Atlanta, ESPN
6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Atlanta StatCast, ESPN2
NBA
12:15 p.m. — Miami at Boston, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — N.Y. Knicks at L.A. Clippers, ESPN
6 p.m. — New Orleans at Charlotte, NBATV
8:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
9 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Sacramento, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
9 p.m. — Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, NBATV
11:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
NHL
5:30 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Southwest (39)
6 p.m. — Dallas at Chicago, Bally Sports Southwest (39)
8:30 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Southwest (39)
Auto Racing
7:55 a.m. — Formula One: The Spanish Grand Prix, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, FS1
4 p.m. — GT World Challenge: The Europe Spring Cup (taped), CBS Sports Network
Golf
5:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Canary Islands Championship, final round, Golf Channel
10 a.m. — USGA: The Walker Cup, Sunday Foursomes, U.S. vs. Great Britain/Ireland, Golf Channel
Noon — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, final round, Golf Channel
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, final round, CBS
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, final round, Golf Channel
4:30 p.m. — USGA: The Walker Cup, Sunday Singles, U.S. vs. Great Britain/Ireland, Golf Channel
Soccer
5:25 a.m. — Serie A: Sassuolo at Genoa, ESPNEWS
10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Everton at West Ham United, NBC Sports Network
Noon — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF, ABC
1 p.m. — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Arsenal, NBC
2 p.m. — MLS: Seattle at Portland, ABC
6:30 p.m. — MLS: Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City, FS1
Women’s Soccer
8:30 a.m. — FASL: Reading at Chelsea, NBC Sports Network
Bowling
11 a.m. — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals (taped), FS1
College Softball
11 a.m. — Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, ESPNU
College Beach Volleyball
9 a.m. — NCAA Tournament: TBD, elimination match semifinal, ESPN2
12:30 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: TBD, championship, ESPN2
Curling
2 p.m. — Women’s World Championship: TBD, gold medal game, NBC Sports Network
Fishing
7 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Neely Henry Lake, Gadsden, Ala., FS1
Horse Racing
11:30 a.m. — America’s Day at the Races, FS2
Tennis
8:30 a.m. — Madrid-ATP doubles final, Tennis Channel
11:30 a.m. — ATP Madrid: singles final, Tennis Channel
2 p.m. — Madrid-ATP/WTA singles and doubles finals, Tennis Channel
Track & Field
3:30 p.m. — USATF: The Golden Games at Mt. SAC, NBC
TV
Monday
MLB
7 p.m. — L.A. Angels at Houston, ESPN
8 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
8:30 p.m. — Texas at San Francisco, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
11:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
NHL
6:30 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Southwest (39)
7 p.m. — Dallas at Chicago, Bally Sports Southwest (39) and NBC Sports Network
9:30 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Southwest (39)
Soccer
1:55 p.m. — Premier League: Burnley at Fulham, NBC Sports Network
Tennis
5 a.m. — Rome-ATP/WTA early rounds, Tennis Channel
