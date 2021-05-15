On the Air
Radio
Sunday
NBA
8 p.m. — L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, WWLS (98.1 FM)
TV
Sunday
NBA
12:15 p.m. — Boston at New York, ESPN
2:35 p.m. — Memphis at Golden State, ESPN
7:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
7:30 p.m. — Mavericks Live Pregame, Bally Sports Southwest (39)
8 p.m. — L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
8 p.m. — Dallas at Minnesota, Bally Sports Southwest (39)
10:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
10:30 p.m. — Mavericks Live Postgame, Bally Sports Southwest (39)
MLB
Noon — L.A. Angels at Boston OR Chicago Cubs at Detroit, MLB Network
12:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
12:30 p.m. — Royals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Southwest (39)
1 p.m. — Texas at Houston, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
1 p.m. — Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, Bally Sports Southwest (39)
4 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
4 p.m. — Royals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Southwest (39)
6 p.m. — St. Louis at San Diego, ESPN
NHL
11 a.m. — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, First Round, Game 1, NBC
2 p.m. — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, First Round, Game 1, NBC
6:30 p.m. — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, First Round, Game 1, NBC Sports Network
9:30 p.m. — Calgary at Vancouver, NHL Network
Auto Racing
1 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Drydene 400, FS1
1:30 p.m. — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Acura Sports Car Challenge, NBC Sports Network
4:30 p.m. — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of France (taped), NBC Sports Network
5 p.m. — NHRA: The NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals (taped), FS1
Golf
Noon — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, Golf Channel
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, CBS
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, Golf Channel
Soccer
5:25 a.m. — Serie A: Napoli at Fiorentina
6 a.m. — Premier League: Aston Villa at Crystal Palace
8 a.m. — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Tottenham Hotspur, NBC Sports Network
10:25 a.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at West Bromwich Albion, NBC Sports Network
3 p.m. — USL League One: Union Omaha at Greenville SC
3 p.m. — MLS: Inter Miami CF at FC Cincinnati, FOX
5 p.m. — MLS: Columbus SC at New England, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at CF Monterrey, Quarterfinal Leg 2, FS2
8:30 p.m. — MLS: LA FC at Seattle, FS1
Bowling
1 p.m. — PBA Playoffs: Final, FOX
College Baseball
Noon — Indiana at Michigan, ESPN2
College Football
1 p.m. — FCS Tournament: South Dakota St. vs. Sam Houston St., Championship, ABC
College Softball
8 p.m. — NCAA Softball Championship Selection Special, ESPN2
Horse Racing
11:30 a.m. — America’s Day at the Races, FS2
Rodeo
Noon — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Billings, Mont. (taped), CBS
3 p.m. — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Championship Round, Billings, Mont., CBS Sports Network
Surfing
8 p.m. — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Rottnest Search, Rottnest Island, Western Australia, FS2
Tennis
7:30 a.m. — Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles & Doubles Final, WTA Singles Final, Tennis Channel
WNBA
1 p.m. — New York at Indiana, CBS Sports Network
6 p.m. — Phoenix at Connecticut, CBS Sports Network
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.