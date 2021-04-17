On the Air

Radio

Sunday

NBA

6 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Toronto, WWLS (98.1 FM)

TV

Sunday

NBA

12:15 p.m. — New Orleans at New York, ESPN

2:30 p.m. — Brooklyn at Miami, ESPN

5:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Toronto, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6 p.m. — Mavericks Live Pregame, Bally Sports Southwest (39)

6:30 p.m. — Sacramento at Dallas, Bally Sports Southwest (39)

8:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

9 p.m. — Mavericks Live Postgame, Bally Sports Southwest (39)

9 p.m. — Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, NBATV

MLB

11 a.m. — Cardinals Insider, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

11:30 a.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

Noon — St. Louis at Philadelphia, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

1 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Southwest (39)

1:30 p.m. — Baltimore at Texas, Bally Sports Southwest (39)

3 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma

3 p.m. — L.A. Dodgers at San Diego OR Houston at Seattle, MLB Network

4:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Southwest (39)

6 p.m. — Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, ESPN

NHL

11 a.m. — Washington at Boston, NBC

2 p.m. — N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, NHL Network

5:30 p.m. — N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, NBC Sports Network

Auto Racing

7:55 a.m. — Formula One: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, ESPN

9 a.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (taped), FS1

1 p.m. — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Portugal (taped), NBC Sports Network

2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota Owners 400, FOX

2:30 p.m. — IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, NBC

7 p.m. — NHRA: The DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals (taped), FS1

Golf

6:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Austrian Open, final round, Golf Channel

Noon — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, final round, Golf Channel

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, final round, CBS

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: the Chubb Classic, final round, Golf Channel

Soccer

7:30 a.m. — Premier League: Fulham at Arsenal, NBC Sports Network

2 p.m. — MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Inter Miami, ABC

4:30 p.m. — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Columbus Crew, FS1

7 p.m. — Liga MX: Toluca FC at Santos Laguna, FS2

9 p.m. — Liga MX: CF Pachuca at Monterrey, FS2

Bowling

11:30 a.m. — PBA: The Super Slam, FOX

College Football

10:30 a.m. — FCS Football Selection Special, ESPNU

College Softball

2 p.m. — Baylor at Oklahoma State, ESPN2

4 p.m. — Texas at Oklahoma, ESPN2

Horse Racing

Noon — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

1:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1

4:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

Rodeo

Noon — PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City (taped), CBS

7 p.m. — PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City (taped), CBS Sports Network

Surfing

5:30 p.m. — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, Sidney, FS2

Tennis

5 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP doubles final, Tennis Channel

7:30 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP singles final, Tennis Channel

11 a.m. — Charleston-WTA singles and doubles finals, Tennis Channel

