Radio
Sunday
NBA
6 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Toronto, WWLS (98.1 FM)
TV
Sunday
NBA
12:15 p.m. — New Orleans at New York, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — Brooklyn at Miami, ESPN
5:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Toronto, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6 p.m. — Mavericks Live Pregame, Bally Sports Southwest (39)
6:30 p.m. — Sacramento at Dallas, Bally Sports Southwest (39)
8:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
9 p.m. — Mavericks Live Postgame, Bally Sports Southwest (39)
9 p.m. — Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, NBATV
MLB
11 a.m. — Cardinals Insider, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
11:30 a.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
Noon — St. Louis at Philadelphia, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
1 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Southwest (39)
1:30 p.m. — Baltimore at Texas, Bally Sports Southwest (39)
3 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma
3 p.m. — L.A. Dodgers at San Diego OR Houston at Seattle, MLB Network
4:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Southwest (39)
6 p.m. — Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, ESPN
NHL
11 a.m. — Washington at Boston, NBC
2 p.m. — N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, NHL Network
5:30 p.m. — N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, NBC Sports Network
Auto Racing
7:55 a.m. — Formula One: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, ESPN
9 a.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (taped), FS1
1 p.m. — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Portugal (taped), NBC Sports Network
2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota Owners 400, FOX
2:30 p.m. — IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, NBC
7 p.m. — NHRA: The DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals (taped), FS1
Golf
6:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Austrian Open, final round, Golf Channel
Noon — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, final round, Golf Channel
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, final round, CBS
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: the Chubb Classic, final round, Golf Channel
Soccer
7:30 a.m. — Premier League: Fulham at Arsenal, NBC Sports Network
2 p.m. — MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Inter Miami, ABC
4:30 p.m. — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Columbus Crew, FS1
7 p.m. — Liga MX: Toluca FC at Santos Laguna, FS2
9 p.m. — Liga MX: CF Pachuca at Monterrey, FS2
Bowling
11:30 a.m. — PBA: The Super Slam, FOX
College Football
10:30 a.m. — FCS Football Selection Special, ESPNU
College Softball
2 p.m. — Baylor at Oklahoma State, ESPN2
4 p.m. — Texas at Oklahoma, ESPN2
Horse Racing
Noon — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
1:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1
4:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
Rodeo
Noon — PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City (taped), CBS
7 p.m. — PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City (taped), CBS Sports Network
Surfing
5:30 p.m. — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, Sidney, FS2
Tennis
5 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP doubles final, Tennis Channel
7:30 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP singles final, Tennis Channel
11 a.m. — Charleston-WTA singles and doubles finals, Tennis Channel
