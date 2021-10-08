On the Air

Radio

Saturday

11 a.m. — Oklahoma vs. Texas, KXLS (95.7 FM)

TV

Saturday

College Football

11 a.m. — Oklahoma vs. Texas, ABC

11 a.m. — Michigan St. at Rutgers, Big Ten Network

11 a.m. — Northern Illinois at Toledo, CBS Sports Network

11 a.m. — Arkansas at Mississippi, ESPN

11 a.m. — South Carolina at Tennessee, ESPN2

11 a.m. — Arkansas at Mississippi (SkyCast), ESPNU

11 a.m. — Maryland at Ohio St., FOX

11 a.m. — West Virginia at Baylor, FS1

11 a.m. — Vanderbilt at Florida, SEC Network

2 p.m. — Virginia at Louisville, ACC Network

2:30 p.m. — Boise St. at BYU, ABC

2:30 p.m. — Wisconsin at Illinois, Big Ten Network

2:30 p.m. — Georgia at Auburn, CBS

2:30 p.m. — SMU at Navy, CBS Sports Network

2:30 p.m. — Florida St. at North Carolina, ESPN

2:30 p.m. — Wake Forest at Syracuse, ESPN2

2:30 p.m. — Ball St. at Western Michigan, ESPNU

2:30 p.m. — San Jose St. at Colorado St., FS1

3 p.m. — Penn St. at Iowa, FOX

3 p.m. — Oregon St. at Washington St., Pac-12 Network

3 p.m. — North Texas at Missouri, SEC Network

6 p.m. — Wyoming at Air Force, CBS Sports Network

6 p.m. — TCU at Texas Tech, ESPN

6 p.m. — Buffalo at Kent St., ESPNU

6:30 p.m. — Michigan at Nebraska, ABC

6:30 p.m. — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, ACC Network

6:30 p.m. — LSU at Kentucky, SEC Network

7 p.m. — Alabama at Texas A&M, CBS

7 p.m. — Utah at USC, FOX

8 p.m. — Memphis at Tulsa, ESPN2

8 p.m. — New Mexico at San Diego St., FS1

9:30 p.m. — New Mexico St. at Nevada, CBS Sports Network

9:30 p.m. — UCLA at Arizona, ESPN

MLB Playoffs

4 p.m. — NL Division Series: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 2, TBS

8 p.m. — NL Division Series: LA Dodgers at San Francisco, Game 2, TBS

Auto Racing

3:55 a.m. — Formula 1: Practice 3, Istanbul, ESPN2

6:55 a.m. — Formula 1: Qualifying, Istanbul, ESPN2

11 a.m. — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, NBC

2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Playoffs Round of 12, NBC

2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Playoffs Round of 12, NBC Sports Network

Golf

6:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Spanish Open, Third Round, Golf Channel

10:30 a.m. — PGA Junior League Championship, Second Round, ESPNEWS

11 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Third Round, Golf Channel

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, Second Round, Golf Channel

4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Third Round, Golf Channel

Boxing

6 p.m. — WBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, ESPN2

6 p.m. — WBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, FS1

High School Basketball (Boys)

5 p.m. — The Battle Showcase: The Explorers (Christopher Columbus, Fla.) vs. The View (Riverview, Fla.), NBC Sports Network

7 p.m. — The Battle Showcase: California Basketball Club (Sierra Canyon, Calif.) vs. Vertical Academy, NBC Sports Network

High School Volleyball (Girls)

9:30 p.m. — Geico Invitational, TBD, Championship, ESPNU

Horse Racing

11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

4 p.m. — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Breeders’ Futurity, Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes and Keeneland Turf Mile, NBC Sports Network

Rugby

3 p.m. — Premier Sevens: Inaugural Championship Series, FS2

Soccer (Women’s)

7:30 a.m. — FASL: Manchester City at Manchester United, NBC Sports Network

Tennis

Noon — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, Tennis Channel

