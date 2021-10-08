On the Air
Radio
Saturday
11 a.m. — Oklahoma vs. Texas, KXLS (95.7 FM)
TV
Saturday
College Football
11 a.m. — Oklahoma vs. Texas, ABC
11 a.m. — Michigan St. at Rutgers, Big Ten Network
11 a.m. — Northern Illinois at Toledo, CBS Sports Network
11 a.m. — Arkansas at Mississippi, ESPN
11 a.m. — South Carolina at Tennessee, ESPN2
11 a.m. — Arkansas at Mississippi (SkyCast), ESPNU
11 a.m. — Maryland at Ohio St., FOX
11 a.m. — West Virginia at Baylor, FS1
11 a.m. — Vanderbilt at Florida, SEC Network
2 p.m. — Virginia at Louisville, ACC Network
2:30 p.m. — Boise St. at BYU, ABC
2:30 p.m. — Wisconsin at Illinois, Big Ten Network
2:30 p.m. — Georgia at Auburn, CBS
2:30 p.m. — SMU at Navy, CBS Sports Network
2:30 p.m. — Florida St. at North Carolina, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — Wake Forest at Syracuse, ESPN2
2:30 p.m. — Ball St. at Western Michigan, ESPNU
2:30 p.m. — San Jose St. at Colorado St., FS1
3 p.m. — Penn St. at Iowa, FOX
3 p.m. — Oregon St. at Washington St., Pac-12 Network
3 p.m. — North Texas at Missouri, SEC Network
6 p.m. — Wyoming at Air Force, CBS Sports Network
6 p.m. — TCU at Texas Tech, ESPN
6 p.m. — Buffalo at Kent St., ESPNU
6:30 p.m. — Michigan at Nebraska, ABC
6:30 p.m. — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, ACC Network
6:30 p.m. — LSU at Kentucky, SEC Network
7 p.m. — Alabama at Texas A&M, CBS
7 p.m. — Utah at USC, FOX
8 p.m. — Memphis at Tulsa, ESPN2
8 p.m. — New Mexico at San Diego St., FS1
9:30 p.m. — New Mexico St. at Nevada, CBS Sports Network
9:30 p.m. — UCLA at Arizona, ESPN
MLB Playoffs
4 p.m. — NL Division Series: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 2, TBS
8 p.m. — NL Division Series: LA Dodgers at San Francisco, Game 2, TBS
Auto Racing
3:55 a.m. — Formula 1: Practice 3, Istanbul, ESPN2
6:55 a.m. — Formula 1: Qualifying, Istanbul, ESPN2
11 a.m. — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, NBC
2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Playoffs Round of 12, NBC
2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Playoffs Round of 12, NBC Sports Network
Golf
6:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Spanish Open, Third Round, Golf Channel
10:30 a.m. — PGA Junior League Championship, Second Round, ESPNEWS
11 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Third Round, Golf Channel
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, Second Round, Golf Channel
4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Third Round, Golf Channel
Boxing
6 p.m. — WBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, ESPN2
6 p.m. — WBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, FS1
High School Basketball (Boys)
5 p.m. — The Battle Showcase: The Explorers (Christopher Columbus, Fla.) vs. The View (Riverview, Fla.), NBC Sports Network
7 p.m. — The Battle Showcase: California Basketball Club (Sierra Canyon, Calif.) vs. Vertical Academy, NBC Sports Network
High School Volleyball (Girls)
9:30 p.m. — Geico Invitational, TBD, Championship, ESPNU
Horse Racing
11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
4 p.m. — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Breeders’ Futurity, Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes and Keeneland Turf Mile, NBC Sports Network
Rugby
3 p.m. — Premier Sevens: Inaugural Championship Series, FS2
Soccer (Women’s)
7:30 a.m. — FASL: Manchester City at Manchester United, NBC Sports Network
Tennis
Noon — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, Tennis Channel
