On the Air

Radio

Friday

NBA

9 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Portland, KCRC (1390 AM)

TV

Friday

NBA

6 p.m. — Cleveland at Charlotte, NBATV

8:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

9 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Portland, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

9 p.m. — Philadelphia at Dallas, Bally Sports Plus (39)

9:15 p.m. — Philadelphia at Dallas, ESPN

11:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

11:30 p.m. — Mavericks Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

NHL

6:30 p.m. — NHL Skills Competition, ESPN

College Basketball (Men’s)

4 p.m. — Dartmouth at Yale, ESPNU

5 p.m. — St. Bonaventure at Richmond, ESPN2

5:30 p.m. — Miami (Ohio) at Akron, CBS Sports Network

6 p.m. — Quinnipiac at St. Peter’s, ESPNU

6 p.m. — Creighton at Seton Hall, FS1

8 p.m. — Toledo at Ball St., ESPNU

8 p.m. — San Diego St. at Colorado St., FS1

10 p.m. — Nevada at Fresno St., FS1

College Basketball (Women’s)

7 p.m. — Texas at Baylor, ESPN2

7 p.m. — Oregon St. at Arizona St., Pac-12 Network

9 p.m. — Oregon at Arizona, Pac-12 Network

Basketball (Women’s)

6 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Brown vs. Team Russell, FS2

8:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Harrison vs. Team Cloud, FS2

College Gymnastics (Women’s)

6 p.m. — Florida at Missouri, SEC Network

7 p.m. — Texas at Oklahoma, Bally Sports Plus (39)

7:30 p.m. — W. Michigan & North Carolina at Alabama, SEC Network

9 p.m. — Utah at UCLA, ESPN2

College Hockey (Men’s)

8 p.m. — St. Cloud St. at Denver, CBS Sports Network

College Wrestling

6 p.m. — Duke at Virginia Tech, ACC Network

6 p.m. — Ohio St. at Penn St., Big Ten Network

8 p.m. — Michigan at Nebraska, Big Ten Network

Golf

2 a.m. — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Second Round, Golf Channel

5:30 a.m. — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Second Round, Golf Channel

8:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Second Round (taped), Golf Channel

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Second Round, Golf Channel

Horse Racing

2 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

Tennis

5 a.m. — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Quarterfinals, Tennis Channel

12:30 p.m. — Montpellier-ATP Quarterfinals, Tennis Channel

Olympics

5:30 a.m. — The XXIV Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony, NBC

7 p.m. — The XXIV Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony (taped), NBC

1-7 p.m. — Figure Skating: Men’s Short Program Team Event, USA

1-7 p.m. — Figure Skating: Rhythm Dance Team Event, USA

1-7 p.m. — Figure Skating: Pairs’ Short Program Team Event, USA

1-7 p.m. — Mixed Doubles Curling: U.S. vs. Sweden, USA

7-9 p.m. — Mixed Doubles Curling: Switzerland vs. Sweden, USA

9-10:50 p.m. — Women’s Snowboard: Slopestyle Qualifying, USA

10:50 p.m.-12:30 a.m. — Women’s Ice Hockey: Canada vs. Finland, USA

