Radio
Friday
NBA
9 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Portland, KCRC (1390 AM)
TV
Friday
NBA
6 p.m. — Cleveland at Charlotte, NBATV
8:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
9 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Portland, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
9 p.m. — Philadelphia at Dallas, Bally Sports Plus (39)
9:15 p.m. — Philadelphia at Dallas, ESPN
11:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
11:30 p.m. — Mavericks Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
NHL
6:30 p.m. — NHL Skills Competition, ESPN
College Basketball (Men’s)
4 p.m. — Dartmouth at Yale, ESPNU
5 p.m. — St. Bonaventure at Richmond, ESPN2
5:30 p.m. — Miami (Ohio) at Akron, CBS Sports Network
6 p.m. — Quinnipiac at St. Peter’s, ESPNU
6 p.m. — Creighton at Seton Hall, FS1
8 p.m. — Toledo at Ball St., ESPNU
8 p.m. — San Diego St. at Colorado St., FS1
10 p.m. — Nevada at Fresno St., FS1
College Basketball (Women’s)
7 p.m. — Texas at Baylor, ESPN2
7 p.m. — Oregon St. at Arizona St., Pac-12 Network
9 p.m. — Oregon at Arizona, Pac-12 Network
Basketball (Women’s)
6 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Brown vs. Team Russell, FS2
8:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Harrison vs. Team Cloud, FS2
College Gymnastics (Women’s)
6 p.m. — Florida at Missouri, SEC Network
7 p.m. — Texas at Oklahoma, Bally Sports Plus (39)
7:30 p.m. — W. Michigan & North Carolina at Alabama, SEC Network
9 p.m. — Utah at UCLA, ESPN2
College Hockey (Men’s)
8 p.m. — St. Cloud St. at Denver, CBS Sports Network
College Wrestling
6 p.m. — Duke at Virginia Tech, ACC Network
6 p.m. — Ohio St. at Penn St., Big Ten Network
8 p.m. — Michigan at Nebraska, Big Ten Network
Golf
2 a.m. — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Second Round, Golf Channel
5:30 a.m. — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Second Round, Golf Channel
8:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Second Round (taped), Golf Channel
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Second Round, Golf Channel
Horse Racing
2 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
Tennis
5 a.m. — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Quarterfinals, Tennis Channel
12:30 p.m. — Montpellier-ATP Quarterfinals, Tennis Channel
Olympics
5:30 a.m. — The XXIV Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony, NBC
7 p.m. — The XXIV Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony (taped), NBC
1-7 p.m. — Figure Skating: Men’s Short Program Team Event, USA
1-7 p.m. — Figure Skating: Rhythm Dance Team Event, USA
1-7 p.m. — Figure Skating: Pairs’ Short Program Team Event, USA
1-7 p.m. — Mixed Doubles Curling: U.S. vs. Sweden, USA
7-9 p.m. — Mixed Doubles Curling: Switzerland vs. Sweden, USA
9-10:50 p.m. — Women’s Snowboard: Slopestyle Qualifying, USA
10:50 p.m.-12:30 a.m. — Women’s Ice Hockey: Canada vs. Finland, USA
