On the Air
Radio
Friday
NBA
7 p.m. — Atlanta at Oklahoma City, WWLS (98.1 FM)
TV
Friday
NBA
6 p.m. — Thunder Insider, FOX Sports Oklahoma
6:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, FOX Sports Oklahoma
6:45 p.m. — Indiana at Boston, ESPN
7 p.m. — Atlanta at Oklahoma City, FOX Sports Oklahoma
9:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, FOX Sports Oklahoma
9:05 p.m. — Portland at L.A. Lakers, ESPN
College Basketball
6 p.m. — Bowling Green at Akron, CBS Sports Network
6 p.m. — Richmond at Saint Louis, ESPN2
6 p.m. — North Texas at Marshall, ESPNU
6 p.m. — Purdue at Penn State, FS1
8 p.m. — Southern Illinois at Loyola of Chicago, CBS Sports Network
8 p.m. — Georgia State at South Alabama, ESPN2
8 p.m. — Northern Iowa at Illinois State, ESPNU
8 p.m. — Nevada at Utah State, FS1
10 p.m. — Fresno State at UNLV, CBS Sports Network
10 p.m. — UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside, ESPN2
NHL
6 p.m. — Boston at N.Y. Rangers, NHL Network
Golf
9 a.m. — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, second round, Golf Channel
Noon — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, second round, Golf Channel
5:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge Championship, second round (taped), Golf Channel
7:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Championships: The Cologuard Classic, first round, Golf Channel
Auto Racing
10:30 a.m. — FIA Formula E: The Diriyah E-Prix, CBS Sports Network
Skiing
6 p.m. — FIS: Alpine Skiing Downhill (taped), NBS Sports Network
