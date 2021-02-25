On the Air

Radio

Friday

NBA

7 p.m. — Atlanta at Oklahoma City, WWLS (98.1 FM)

TV

Friday

NBA

6 p.m. — Thunder Insider, FOX Sports Oklahoma

6:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, FOX Sports Oklahoma

6:45 p.m. — Indiana at Boston, ESPN

7 p.m. — Atlanta at Oklahoma City, FOX Sports Oklahoma

9:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, FOX Sports Oklahoma

9:05 p.m. — Portland at L.A. Lakers, ESPN

College Basketball

6 p.m. — Bowling Green at Akron, CBS Sports Network

6 p.m. — Richmond at Saint Louis, ESPN2

6 p.m. — North Texas at Marshall, ESPNU

6 p.m. — Purdue at Penn State, FS1

8 p.m. — Southern Illinois at Loyola of Chicago, CBS Sports Network

8 p.m. — Georgia State at South Alabama, ESPN2

8 p.m. — Northern Iowa at Illinois State, ESPNU

8 p.m. — Nevada at Utah State, FS1

10 p.m. — Fresno State at UNLV, CBS Sports Network

10 p.m. — UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside, ESPN2

NHL

6 p.m. — Boston at N.Y. Rangers, NHL Network

Golf

9 a.m. — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, second round, Golf Channel

Noon — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, second round, Golf Channel

5:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge Championship, second round (taped), Golf Channel

7:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Championships: The Cologuard Classic, first round, Golf Channel

Auto Racing

10:30 a.m. — FIA Formula E: The Diriyah E-Prix, CBS Sports Network

Skiing

6 p.m. — FIS: Alpine Skiing Downhill (taped), NBS Sports Network

