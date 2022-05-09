At 15-years-old, third generation driver in the Sport Mod class, Race Elliott is beginning to make a name for himself at Enid Speedway and other tracks in the state in the same division as his dad
“I’ve been racing a long time,” said Race’s dad, Robert Elliott. “I enjoy running around with Race. Being in the same division. It’s been more fun than I’ve ever had.”
The Elliotts began racing when Robert’s dad, Bobby Elliott built a car and raced in Elk City and Clinton. When Robert turned 10, he helped work on the car. By the time he was 12, Robert was racing.
In the season opener, father and son raced in the same heat, a special moment.
“He has to earn it harder than anybody.” Robert said of being on the track with Race. “One of these days, I’m sure he will be far better than me, so I’m going to take advantage of that while I can.”
“It was pretty fun,” Race said of running with his dad. “The car could have been better.”
While most kids are just learning how to drive a street car, Race is collecting wins and having a far different weekend than many of his peers.
“It’s pretty cool,” Race said. “A lot of the kids back home, the local tracks aren’t open so a lot of them don’t even know he races,” Robert added. “They don’t understand what really happens.”
The two are hopeful their local track will reopen soon, but they won’t be leaving Enid Speedway unless forced to choose.
The name Race fits the third-generation driver.
“He earned that name before he was born,” Robert said. “It’s his real first name. When he was younger he complained about it and said he didn’t like it, but it’s pretty fitting.”
As one of the fresher faces at Enid Speedway, Race has less experience but he is learning quickly.
“The more I race out here, the better I get,” Race said.
The younger Elliott came up through the track’s Hot Shot division, an entry-level class using compact cars.
“I don’t know what my goal is yet,” Race said. “I want to get a modified and go that route but I don’t know yet.”
“It’s a lot of fun around the shop,” Robert said. “We give each other a hard time and talk about races for a while.”
