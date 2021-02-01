ON THE AIR
TV
Tuesday
College Basketball
4 p.m. — Butler at Marquette, FS1
6 p.m. — Baylor at Texas, ESPN
6 p.m. — Tennessee at Mississippi, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Penn State at Wisconsin, FS1
8 p.m. — UNLV at Nevada, CBSSN
8 p.m. — Kentucky at Missouri, ESPN
8 p.m. — Illinois at Indiana, ESPN2
8 p.m. — Dayton at Duquesne, ESNPU
8 p.m. — USC at Stanford, FS1
NBA
6:30 p.m. — Boston at Golden State, TNT
NHL
5 p.m. — Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, NBCSN
6 p.m. — Dallas at Columbus, Fox Sports Oklahoma
7:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Colorado, NBCSN
