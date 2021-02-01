ON THE AIR

TV

Tuesday

College Basketball

4 p.m. — Butler at Marquette, FS1

6 p.m. — Baylor at Texas, ESPN

6 p.m. — Tennessee at Mississippi, ESPN2

6 p.m. — Penn State at Wisconsin, FS1

8 p.m. — UNLV at Nevada, CBSSN

8 p.m. — Kentucky at Missouri, ESPN

8 p.m. — Illinois at Indiana, ESPN2

8 p.m. — Dayton at Duquesne, ESNPU

8 p.m. — USC at Stanford, FS1

NBA

6:30 p.m. — Boston at Golden State, TNT

NHL

5 p.m. — Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, NBCSN

6 p.m. — Dallas at Columbus, Fox Sports Oklahoma

7:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Colorado, NBCSN

