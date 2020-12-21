ON THE AIR

Radio

Tuesday

College Basketball

6 p.m. — Texas Tech at Oklahoma, KGWA (960 AM and 100.9 FM)

TV

Tuesday

College Football

2:30 p.m. — Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Tulane vs. Nevada, ESPN

6 p.m. — Boca Raton Bowl: UCF vs. BYU, ESPN

College Basketball

6 p.m. — Texas Tech at Oklahoma, ESPN2

6 p.m. — Tennessee Tech at Western Kentucky, ESPNU

6 p.m. — Nebraska at Wisconsin, FS1

6 p.m. — Gardner-Webb at Florida State, FSO

8 p.m. — San Diego State at St. Mary’s, CBSSN

8 p.m. — West Virginia at Kansas, ESPN2

8 p.m. — North Dakota State at TCU, ESPNU

NBA

6 p.m. — Golden State at Brooklyn, TNT

9 p.m. — L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, TNT

Women’s College Basketball

8 p.m. — DePaul at Creighton, FS1

