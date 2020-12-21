ON THE AIR
Radio
Tuesday
College Basketball
6 p.m. — Texas Tech at Oklahoma, KGWA (960 AM and 100.9 FM)
TV
Tuesday
College Football
2:30 p.m. — Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Tulane vs. Nevada, ESPN
6 p.m. — Boca Raton Bowl: UCF vs. BYU, ESPN
College Basketball
6 p.m. — Texas Tech at Oklahoma, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Tennessee Tech at Western Kentucky, ESPNU
6 p.m. — Nebraska at Wisconsin, FS1
6 p.m. — Gardner-Webb at Florida State, FSO
8 p.m. — San Diego State at St. Mary’s, CBSSN
8 p.m. — West Virginia at Kansas, ESPN2
8 p.m. — North Dakota State at TCU, ESPNU
NBA
6 p.m. — Golden State at Brooklyn, TNT
9 p.m. — L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, TNT
Women’s College Basketball
8 p.m. — DePaul at Creighton, FS1
