On the Air

Radio

Thursday

Girls Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — Timberlake vs. Medford, KXLS (95.7 FM)

TV

Thursday

College Basketball

4 p.m. — Purdue at Minnesota, ESPN2

6 p.m. — Iowa State at Kansas, ESPN

6 p.m. — Cincinnati at Memphis, ESPN2

8 p.m. — Oregon at Arizona State, ESPN

8 p.m. — Eastern Kentucky at Belmont, ESPNU

9 p.m. — UNLV at Boise State, CBSSN

10 p.m. — UCLA at Washington State, FS1

NBA

6:30 p.m. — Miami at Houston, TNT

9 p.m. — Philadelphia at Portland, TNT

NHL

6:30 p.m. — Carolina at Dallas, Fox Sports Oklahoma

Auto Racing

4:30 p.m. — NASCAR truck series Daytona practice, FS1

6 p.m. — NASCAR Cup series: The Duel at Daytona, FS1

Golf

2 p.m. — PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Golf Channel

NBA G-League

2 p.m. — Westchester vs. Greensboro, ESPNU

