On the Air
Radio
Thursday
Girls Prep Basketball
6 p.m. — Timberlake vs. Medford, KXLS (95.7 FM)
TV
Thursday
College Basketball
4 p.m. — Purdue at Minnesota, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Iowa State at Kansas, ESPN
6 p.m. — Cincinnati at Memphis, ESPN2
8 p.m. — Oregon at Arizona State, ESPN
8 p.m. — Eastern Kentucky at Belmont, ESPNU
9 p.m. — UNLV at Boise State, CBSSN
10 p.m. — UCLA at Washington State, FS1
NBA
6:30 p.m. — Miami at Houston, TNT
9 p.m. — Philadelphia at Portland, TNT
NHL
6:30 p.m. — Carolina at Dallas, Fox Sports Oklahoma
Auto Racing
4:30 p.m. — NASCAR truck series Daytona practice, FS1
6 p.m. — NASCAR Cup series: The Duel at Daytona, FS1
Golf
2 p.m. — PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Golf Channel
NBA G-League
2 p.m. — Westchester vs. Greensboro, ESPNU
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.