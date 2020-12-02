On the Air

TV

Thursday

College Football

5 p.m. — Louisiana Tech at North Texas, CBSSN

College Basketball

3:30 p.m. — UMass-Lowell vs. North Carolina State, ESPNU

6 p.m. — Connecticut vs. USC, ESPN

8:30 p.m. — Florida vs. Boston College, ESPN

Women’s College Basketball

6 p.m. — North Carolina State at South Carolina, ESPN2

Golf

1 p.m. — PGA: Mayakoba Golf Classic, Golf Channel

4:30 p.m. — LPGA: Volunteers of American Classic, Golf Channel

Soccer

7:30 p.m. — MLS: Western Conference Playoff: Minnesota United at Sporting KC, Fox

Boxing

8 p.m. — Ring City USA, NBCSN

